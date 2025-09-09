Those Hollow Knight Silksong Fleas are certainly tricky to find, often finding themselves trapped in the environment or tucked away in tricky-to-reach spots. Functionally, they're the Hollow Knight Silksong-equivalent to the grubs in the first game, serving as collectibles creatures that you need to free so that they can be reunited with their owners.

I've rounded up the first five, which should be more than enough to keep you busy in the opening hours of the Silksong, and will get you a couple of handy rewards at the end.

How to find the Lost Fleas in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Since Hornet doesn’t start with any of the Hollow Knight Silksong Maps or the tools to mark them, I’d recommend finding the vendor, Shakra, in each location in the game to get a map of the area that you can fill in as you explore

Doing so also means that if you spot a flea, you can mark it to come back to later. Also, in case you were depriving yourself of Silksong’s fantastic soundtrack and audio design, the fleas are much easier to find if you have the sound up because they emit little cries and dog-like barks when you enter any room that you can find one in.

How to start the Lost Fleas quest in Sliksong

Some players have reported finding the Fleamaster, Mooshka, on the right-hand side of The Marrows location. There, you can speak to him to begin the quest, but in my playthrough, I was able to snap up the quest from the Wish Board in Bone Bottom.

Mooshka will seemingly task you with finding all 30, but the initial wish request only asks you to find the first five to be able to turn in a reward.

Hollow Knight Silksong The Marrows flea location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

If you haven’t reached the Silksong Bell Beast boss, you have no need to worry about fleas just yet. Once you have defeated him, unlocking fast travel, you’ll be able to head right past the bench and then climb upwards.

Eventually, you’ll come to the room marked on the image above, and the Flea will essentially be above Hornet as she enters. Jump across to the left, then work your way back, and you’ll see the flea tangled in the wall. Attack the poor thing to free it.

Hollow Knight Silksong Deep Docks flea location 1

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

There are two fleas to be found in Deep Docks, with one being much easier to find if you know where to swing Hornet’s sword.

Once you arrive in Deep Docks, head down and to the left until you reach a station fast travel point for the Bell Beast.

Whether you have the rosaries to pay for that service or not, you can walk into the pit where the Bell Beast would enter, and hit the wall with your sword to break it, as seen below.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Sadly, it’s not as easy as just walking in and claiming the critter. Instead, you’ll need to platform across the room, dodging the falling lava as you do so.

Once you reach the left-hand side, you’ll need to hop to the right and up, and you’ll eventually find the flea on the floor. Attack it to free it, and then drop down to the start of that room to get back to the Bell Beast station.

Hollow Knight Silksong Deep Docks flea location 2

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The third flea can only be found if you have Swift Step, so be sure to grab that first in the upper regions of the Deep Docks. Thankfully, once you do, the flea is in the same room. Work your way along the path to get Swift Step (taking care on the red ant combat gauntlet the first time), and you’ll eventually be able to use your new ability to climb higher in the room we’ve highlighted in the image above.

Once you reach the top, you’ll find the flea at the top of the room, waiting to be liberated.

Hollow Knight Silksong Hunter's March flea location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hunter’s March can be entered once you get Swift Step, and it certainly makes it easier to get Flea number four. To get started, head to The Marrows and go to the room on the right-hand side of the map where Grindle is in his cell. Visit the bench below and rest up (we’ll cover why in a moment).



Head up, and through the next door to a long room with a low ceiling. Eventually, you’ll have to fight the Silksong Skull Ant boss . It’s a challenging fight, so you’ll be thankful you grabbed that bench. Use Swift Step to dodge back and forth, attacking when an opening emerges, while diving under its leap attack.



Follow the path once it’s clear, and you can use the red flowers with the Silksong pogo jump ability to give Hornet some air.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

It’s easier said than done, and then you’ll need to do it again (thankfully with fewer spikes). Before continuing on, move to the left and ‘pogo’ upward, then across the spikes to reach the fourth Flea in a cage.

Smash the cage with a series of attacks, and it’ll be freed.

Hollow Knight Silksong Far Fields flea location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The Far Fields flea can be a little complex to reach. Head to the area where a Skull Ant and his comrade are sitting by the fire. You can tackle them if you want, but you can also run past and jump across the platforms using your glide ability and Swift Step.

You’ll end up going above them, and then following a new path to the right. Once you reach the point shown in the image below, attack the right-most wall.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Doing so will open a path to a more vertical room. Climb the platforms until you see one on the right that leads into a dark corridor. As you move through it, Hornet will be caught in a net by a red ant. Break free and kill it, and the flea will be at the end in a cage.

If you’re low on health, you can also just break your cage, then break the flea’s cage, collect it, and then return to collect your cocoon later. The Far Fields is also where you'll need to find Hollow Knight Silksong Hokers and collect their Spine Cores to upgrade Hornet's cloak.

Hollow Knight Silksong Flea rewards

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Your reward for rounding up all the first Fleas in Silksong will eventually be the option to travel to a part of Greymoor with the Caravan, and a Flea Brew buff drink if you speak to Grishkin afterwards.

For a couple of other Wishes, you'll need to spend Hollow Knight Silksong Shell Shards that you collect from enemies.

