Silksong Shell Shards are one of the game's primary currencies, but unlike Rosaries, it's not clear what Shell Shards are actually used for when you first start to get them. In fact, Hollow Knight Silksong has a few uses for these, partly as ammunition, partly as money, and partly as a way to complete quests like the Bone Bottom Repairs Wish, as I'll lay out below. If you want to know more about the Shell Shards in Silksong, here's how to get them and how they work for you.

How to get Shell Shards in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Shell Shards are dropped in Silksong by nearly every enemy that you defeat, with a few rare exceptions (usually enemies that are created or spawned in by other enemies as minions). You can also find them from chests or by breaking certain elements of the environment, as well as find "Shard Bundles" that you can break down in your inventory.

Shell Shard uses in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Shell Shards in Silksong have two major uses, most of which are not apparent until some time after you've begun to get them.

Replenish limited tool ammo. Later on you'll get tools you can use in combat, like the Straight Pin or Longpin, but these aren't free. When you use them, your supplies are refilled when you rest at benches, at the cost of some Shell Shards.

Basically, Shell Shards are a form of ammo, except in rare circumstances where the game might call upon you to donate them to a questgiver or merchant. This is rare, however, and more of an exception than a rule.

