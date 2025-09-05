How to unlock the Map in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Hollow Knight Silksong map is something that players won't start off with and instead have to earn, buying it from a Map Merchant called Shakra, similar to the original game. Not only that, but in Hollow Knight Silksong they retain the function wherein you don't get the map all in one go, but instead have to purchase sections that you then build on through exploration. I'll explain how to unlock the map in Silksong below, where to find the map merchant, and what you need to know about its functionality.

How to get a Map in Silksong

The map in Hollow Knight Silksong is purchased from the merchant Shakra, who first appears in The Marrow. However, as alluded to, you don't buy the map all in one go, but instead buy sections, each one representing a different region – one section for The Marrow, another for the Mosslands, and so on.

When you first find Shakra, she'll sell you two different maps representing the two areas you've found. As you progress through the game, Shakra will reappear in different regions with new maps to sell. She sings loudly, so when she's nearby, you'll know about it.

Map Merchant Shakra location in Silksong

To find Shakra the Map Merchant for the first time, you need to follow the route above through The Marrow. Obviously you won't have the map until you can get to her, but you can still use the image above as a reference for the path you need to take.

Once you reach her for the first time, Shakra will sell you the following items:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Price (Rosaries) Description Mosslands Map 40 Unlocks map for Moss Grotto Marrow Map 50 Unlocks map for The Marrow Quill 50 Allows you to update your map with new details you've discovered (while resting at a bench afterwards) Compass 70 Tool/Badge that lets you see your location on the map Bench Pins 60 Marks benches and places you can rest on the map Shell Markers 40 Adds pins that players can place manually on the map

And of course, from this point on Shakra will appear in other regions for you to buy more maps – just make sure you have the Rosaries to pay for them. You can also head directly up from where Shakra is to discover one of the early Hollow Knight Silksong bosses, if you're interested.

