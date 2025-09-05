Where to find three Mossberries in Hollow Knight Silksong

Collecting Hollow Knight Silksong Mossberries for the Druid's Berry Picking Wish is likely one of the first side-objectives you'll come across on your journey through Pharloom. While none of these bright green Mossberries are especially well hidden in the Moss Grotto, they're easy to miss if you're not exploring thoroughly enough, and one requires you to know about pogo jumps.

However, you'll get an amulet from the Druid if you return with three Mossberries and it's good to have for the early stages of Hollow Knight Silksong when you're still learning the ropes, so I recommend granting this Wish as soon as you can! To help you do so, here are the locations for all three Mossberries in Silksong's Moss Grotto.

Hollow Knight Silksong Mossberry locations

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

As mentioned, all three Mossberries needed for the Berry Picking Wish are found in the Moss Grotto area of the game, two of which are right at the start of the game. Here's where you need to look:

Hollow Knight Silksong Mossberry 1

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

In the first few minutes of the game, you'll eventually enter an area with a jetty made out of a spine on the far-left side and the first Mossberry is in there:

From the spine jetty, use the small floating platforms to jump up and to the right to some larger ledges. Keep going right until you reach a large floating rock formation shaped like steps and climb up until you can see more small platforms. Hop across the small platforms to reach a ledge where the glowing Mossberry is hanging. Jump and attack it to cut it down, then collect it.

Hollow Knight Silksong Mossberry 2

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The second Mossberry isn't that far ahead of the first one, still in the same lower area of the Moss Grotto:

From the first Mossberry location, drop down off the ledge and then carry on through the Moss Grotto, heading right. You'll eventually reach a large area with lots of floating platforms leading up. Climb up the platforms and once you're almost at the top, you'll spot a Mossberry hanging from a branch right at the top of your screen. To get this one early on, you need to use a Hollow Knight Silksong pogo jump on the flying caterpillar bug that flies nearby. Jump as high as high as you can then perform a downwards attack to hit the caterpillar, launching Hornet a little higher. Then you need to quickly attack upwards to cut down the berry. This is quite tricky to execute as you need to react quickly and precisely, but you can always come back later once you have the air dash ability, which will make getting this berry very easy. Collect the Mossberry once you've cut it down, then carry on heading left to reach the Ruined Chapel where you can ascend to nearby Bone Bottom.

Hollow Knight Silksong Mossberry 3

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The third Mossberry is very close to the Druid, in a cave directly underneath their little hideout that's in the upper areas of the Moss Grotto, initially accessible only through The Marrow region:

Exit the Druid's hideout and drop down the hole in the floor that's immediately ahead. In the next room, drop down to ground level and then head right through a hidden hole, leading you into a dark cave with a small flying bug with a Mossberry in its mandibles. Kill the bug and collect the Mossberry.

Hollow Knight Silksong Berry Picking Wish rewards

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

With all three Mossberries stored away, it's time to head back to the Druid and hand them over. Once you've exhausted their dialogue, they'll hand over a Druid's Eye amulet, which you can equip when resting to allow you to gain Silk when taking damage as well as when dealing damage.

If you find you're getting hit a lot and are still learning the how Hollow Knight Silksong's enemies fight, this is a good bonus to have, helping you with health regeneration from more frequent Binding and using Silk Skills for more damage.

