How many bosses in Hollow Knight Silksong?

How many Hollow Knight Silksong bosses will there be, and will it be more ? Well, with the game coming out it won't be long before players get the final number for themselves, but right now it's looking as though Hollow Knight: Silksong will have a similar number of boss fights and unique foes to that of the first game. We'll go through the numbers and what we know of the bosses below, updating this page as we discover more so you know everything you need to know about Silksong bosses going forward.

How many boss fights are in Silksong?

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

According to the Hollow Knight Silksong release trailer, there are over 40 bosses in the full game for the player to fight. For frame of reference, the original Hollow Knight game had 47 boss fights, though the actual number is slightly lower than that, with a few variants and one joke boss that poses no threat to the player.

This means that Silksong will at least have a similar number of boss fights to the first game, and potentially more, depending on how the final figures pan out. Despite starting as a planned DLC for Hollow Knight, it seems as though Silksong is ready to match the first game in size and scale.

All bosses in Silksong revealed so far

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

We've already seen multiple bosses revealed for Silksong in trailers, promotional material, and more besides. Here's all the ones we know about so far:

Bell Beast A huge, armor-plated beetle, similar to a woodlouse. Becomes the fast travel mount after being defeated.

Carmelita Appearing in promo material a lot, this red-clad Hunter Queen fights the player in a stadium with a watching audience.

Lace A tiny, evasive boss armed with a cane, Lace appears to show up in multiple encounters across the game.

Last Judge A large, heavy boss who can nonetheless move around quickly, summoning fire across the battlefield as they go.

Moss Mother The first boss of the game, Moss Mother is a flying foe who brings down rocks and stabs at you with her stinger, as well as summoning other bugs.

Seth An ancient, fast-moving bug who's reminiscent of a classic knight, equipped with a sword and shield.

Sharpe Steel Assassin Shape is a pointy-nosed killer who uses his proboscis like a whip, leaping around and lashing at Hornet from a safe distance.

Trobbio An elegant performer with pink wings, Trobbio uses fireworks and dancing attacks to bombard the player.



We'll update this page over the coming days as we discover more, updating with further boss info and tips on how to slay them!

Wondering if you can find Hollow Knight: Silksong on Game Pass? Check out our page for more!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.