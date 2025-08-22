Is Hollow Knight Silksong on Game Pass for Xbox and PC

Is Hollow Knight: Silksong on Game Pass is the question players on Xbox and PC will be asking, now that we finally have a release date for Team Cherry's long-awaited sequel. The answer is yes, it will be on Game Pass, and although you'd be forgiven for not recalling this due to the time that's passed, it was actually confirmed three years ago during the Hollow Knight: Silksong E3 2022 trailer! Remember E3, eh? Good times...



This is all great news for fans of Hollow Knight: Silksong, as it means they can jump in to Hornet's new adventure in the Kingdom of Pharloom on Day One without having to spend a penny. For all of the details, here's what you need to know about Hollow Knight: Silksong on Game Pass for Xbox and PC.

Is Hollow Knight Silksong included with Game Pass?

(Image credit: Team Cherry / Microsoft)

Yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong is on Game Pass as a Day One release, so if you have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription then you'll be able to play it immediately at launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, or PC, while PC Game Pass subscribers will get access on PC only. Hollow Knight: Silksong is not included in the Xbox Game Pass Standard or Core plans, though it's possible that it will be added to the Standard tier at some point in the future.

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, as the previous Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is included with Xbox and PC Game Pass, and is also available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra Game Catalogue. However, Voidheart was added to both of those subscription services years after its initial launch, so it's great that Hollow Knight: Silksong will be a Day One Game Pass release.

Hollow Knight Silksong hands-on: 2,379 days after its reveal I finally played the elusive metroidvania, and it is absolutely worth the wait.

