Hollow Knight Silksong abilities make all the difference in Hornet’s journey across Pharloom’s various regions, not only for combat but in traversal, too. They range from things like jumping further with Swift Step or wall jumping with Cling Grip, but it’s not immediately obvious how to get them. Here’s how to find every Silksong ability we've found so far to help you survive.

Where to find abilities in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

As you’d imagine from any Metroidvania worth its salt, Silksong’s abilities are doled out at various points in the game, usually in spots where you’ll need them to progress.

Many of them can be found at shrines, like the one pictured above, but others are earned from defeating bosses.

Here’s the order in which you’ll unlock Silksong abilities as you play:

Silkspear Fast Travel Swift Step Drifter’s Cloak Thread Storm Cling Grip Needolin Needle Strike Clawline Faydown Cloak

Now let's work through the ones I've found so far in more detail:

Silksong Silkspear ability location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

In the game’s first main area, The Marrow, you’ll encounter Shakra, a merchant who sells plenty of helpful tools like Silksong Maps. She’ll pop up again, but you’ll find her in the North West corner of The Marrow.

From there, you’ll move toward an area called Mosshome and eventually encounter a series of webs you can’t cut through (yet). Turn back the other way, heading upwards, and you’ll find an ability called Silkspear available at a shrine.

Silkspear can carve through those webs, which will set the Bell Beast free when the time comes (more on that below). It’s also a helpful ability if you can line it up with a couple of enemies since it deals damage in a straight line.

It’s bound to R1/RB/R on your controller of choice.

Silksong Fast Travel ability location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

OK, it’s not strictly an ability in the same vein as others on this list, but Fast Travel makes navigating Pharloom much quicker.

To unlock it, you’ll simply need to defeat the Hollow Knight Silksong Bell Beast, which unlocks it as a transportation option. Then, you’ll need to spend rosaries in each biome to unlock that spot for fast travel.

Silksong Swift Step ability location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Swift Step is a great tool for multiple reasons, and you’ll earn it in the Deep Docks section of Silksong.

Once you reach Deep Docks, ignore the temptation to head south. While you can progress a fair amount that way, things get much easier with Swift Step. Instead, head north after you see Shakra for the first time, and be prepared to hot-foot it (literally) across lava at the top of the map.

Destroy a glowing orange rock in the top-right corner of the map, and then you’ll be able to move even higher, dodging red bugs. Complete a combat gauntlet with the red ants sat by the fire and their reinforcements, then you’ll reach the shrine

It’s bound to R2/RT/ZR on your controller, and it allows for swift dodging (ideal for your fight against Lace in this location), as well as air dashing so you can clear larger distances when jumping. Holding it also allows Hornet to sprint, which can speed up some traversal and backtracking.

Silksong Drifter’s Cloak location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The Drifter’s Cloak can be found in the Far Fields location, but you’ll need to complete a quest from the Seamstress NPC first.

Once you find her in the Far Fields area, she’ll task you with finding 25 Spine Cores, which you get from flying enemies in that region. Rather than killing the foes, you’ll need to get them to fling their spines at you, then smash them while they’re on the ground.

Turn those in, and you’ll get the Drifter’s Cloak, which essentially allows Hornet to glide while in the air. Hold the jump button while you’re in the air to move into a controlled descent.

Silksong Thread Storm ability location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

This equippable Silk ability can be used to replace Silkspear, and is found in the Greymoor area.

Move to the East of Greymoor until you find a series of platforms suspended by balloons. At the very top of this ascent, you’ll find the Thread Storm skill.

Ideal for being surrounded by foes, the Thread Storm hits enemies in a circle around Hornet, potentially damaging grounded and aerial foes alike.

Silksong Cling Grip ability location

Silksong Cling Grip ability location (Image credit: Team Cherry)

Cling Grip is perhaps better known as the Silksong wall jump, and it’s found in the Shellwood region. In this area, you’ll need to head east, then start moving upwards. Eventually, you’ll encounter the Sister Splinter boss fight.

Once she’s defeated, the path to the Cling Grip will open up, but there’s still some platforming to do before you get there. Once you’ve reached the shrine, you’ll be able to bounce off of vertical surfaces to give Hornet even more platforming options.

Silksong Needolin ability location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Needolin is a skill that Hornet gains access to once she’s defeated Widow in the Bellhart region.

Rather than a way to get around or a lethal new combat move, the Needolin is a musical instrument of sorts that can open certain locked gates throughout the world at the cost of Silk. It’s mapped to Triangle, Y, or X (Switch).

Those are the Hollow Knight Silksong abilities I've located so far but that's not the end of them, with skills and powers to unlock over the course of the entire game. That includes these, which I'll update in more detail when I reach them:

Needle Strike - allows you to hold the attack button to deal a more powerful, charged attack that’s slower to unleash. You’ll need to get to the Blasted Steps locale and beat the Great Conchflies boss battle. Afterwards, exploring the area will reveal a small room with an NPC called The Seamstress.

- allows you to hold the attack button to deal a more powerful, charged attack that’s slower to unleash. You’ll need to get to the Blasted Steps locale and beat the Great Conchflies boss battle. Afterwards, exploring the area will reveal a small room with an NPC called The Seamstress. Clawline - is essentially a grappling hook, and can be found in the Underworks area but you’ll need the White Key from the Choral Chambers area in the Citadel. Before you cleanse the town, the key will be sitting on the rightmost corner, but if you have cleansed it, you’ll need to use the Wish board and complete the sidequest called ‘Wandering Merchant’.

- is essentially a grappling hook, and can be found in the Underworks area but you’ll need the White Key from the Choral Chambers area in the Citadel. Before you cleanse the town, the key will be sitting on the rightmost corner, but if you have cleansed it, you’ll need to use the Wish board and complete the sidequest called ‘Wandering Merchant’. Faydown Cloak - a double jump that will take you a while to unlock as it's in Mount Fay, some way into Hornet’s adventure at the top of one of the game’s toughest platforming sections .From The Slab, head to the left to begin the climb, and prepare to use just about every ability on this list to make your way to the top.

