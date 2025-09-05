Can you double jump in Hollow Knight Silksong?

A Silksong double jump power is something that many players were expecting after it was present in the first Hollow Knight, but players are finding themselves getting a long distance into the game without any such ability. Is it even in Hollow Knight Silksong? The first game had the Monarch Wings which allowed you to get a secondary boost mid-air, but so far it seems as though no such wings exist in Silksong – and consequently, no double jump ability.

How to jump further in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Silksong has no double jump ability that anybody has found so far, but that doesn't mean that there aren't powers that can increase your jump distance to reach further ledges, items and obstacles. Here are the options that most resemble that power:

Swift Step Art: This ability is as close to double-jump as Silksong gets, as it lets you dash in mid-air for extra distance and control. It also lets you sprint for a long initial jump distance. You can get it a little while after slaying the Hollow Knight Silksong Bell Beast, in the Deep Docks after leaving the area via the Northeast corner, going through a gauntlet of red ant enemies, and then reentering the Docks from a tunnel dropping down from the West of your exit point.

This ability is as close to double-jump as Silksong gets, as it lets you dash in mid-air for extra distance and control. It also lets you sprint for a long initial jump distance. You can get it a little while after slaying the Hollow Knight Silksong Bell Beast, in the Deep Docks after leaving the area via the Northeast corner, going through a gauntlet of red ant enemies, and then reentering the Docks from a tunnel dropping down from the West of your exit point. Pogo Jump: Our guide goes into more detail on the fine points of the Hollow Knight Silksong pogo jump, but by attacking down on enemies from midair, you can bounce off their heads and gain extra distance. It's not an ability you unlock – you have it from the start of the game.

Later on you'll find other abilities that supplement your jumping power and let you get around the Hollow Knight Silksong map, such as the Cling Grip (wall jump) and the Drifter's Cloak (glider), but ultimately it doesn't seem as though the Monarch Wings or any equivalent have made the transition to the new game, though we'll update this page if we hear otherwise.

