How to grav jump in Starfield and reach new planets

To grav jump in Starfield is an essential skill to reach new settlements, planets, and systems - from Kreet to Jemison to Neon, Akila, Sol and more besides. However, grav jumping has some rules - you need enough fuel to reach a destination and you can't fast travel across undiscovered routes. Initiating a grav jump also isn't the most intuitive system in Starfield, and you may understandably be a little confused about how it all works. Don't worry though, as I can explain how to fly and grav jump in Starfield below, so you can fast travel to every world in the galaxy.

How to grav jump in Starfield

To fly in Starfield and reach unexplored worlds and systems, players need to use the Gravity Drive to "Grav Jump", effectively a form of fast travel that carries you to unexplored planets and systems. Here's the simple explanation of how to fly to a new world in Starfield using a grav jump:

Fly into open space on your ship by getting into the pilot seat and choosing to "take off" with Y. Once in space, pause the game and open the "Starmap" in the top left corner. You can also hold the pause button to open the Starmap directly. Use the Galaxy map to select a system or world you want to fly to, then select "Set Course." Alternatively, click on an objective in your missions and choose "Set course" to head towards it! A menu of travel data will come up. Assuming the destination is in your ship's jump and fuel range, you can hold X to "Jump". Now distribute power to the "GRV" section of your ship. Your ship's Grav Drive will start charging with a countdown. The more power you allocate to GRV, the faster this will happen. Once it's done charging, you will jump to your destination! From here, you can point at the planet and hold X to open the "Planet Map" and choose where on it you want to land your ship.

And that's it! Keep in mind that now that you've grav jumped to a new system or planet, you can use regular Starfield fast travel to quickly journey to other explored worlds without performing a grav jump as long as you have the fuel to make it. However, if you're flying to a new location, you do have to do it yourself - you can't fly an unexplored route and will have to take it step by step to each new location.

Fuel and Jump Range in Starfield explained

Ships in Starfield can't grav jump any distance - they have a max limit for each jump determined by your ship's Grav Drive and Fuel Tanks, as both of these limit how far your ship can go per jump. If you want to get to a planet really far away and outside your range, you can get there by doing a series of little jumps from system to system. If you want to improve how far you can go, you need to upgrade your Grav Drive and install new fuel tanks via the Starfield ship customization system.

You also don't need to worry about fuel too much - ships in Starfield never run out of fuel. They seem to get it back after every jump, refuelling their tanks - all fuel determines is simply whether they can power up the Grav Drive sufficiently to make the jump the player wants them to.

How to Grav Jump to Jemison

The first time you grav jump in the game is to Jemison, to the city of New Atlantis and the headquarters of Constellation. If you want some help, here's the easiest way to do it:

Get into the Frontier ship and choose to "Take off". Once in space, open the "missions" section from the pause menu, at the bottom. Select "One Small Step", and then click on the "Grav Jump to Jemison" objective. Press X to mark your destination: Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system. Hold X on the Starmap to start the Grav Drive. Power up GRV and you'll head to Jemison's orbit! After being scanned by the local ships to make sure you're not a criminal, aim at the planet and press X to open a map of it. Select the city of "New Atlantis" and hold X to land there. You will then land at the New Atlantis spaceport. Welcome to a new world!

