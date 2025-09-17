The Mist in Silksong is an area connected to Bilewater, where players are randomly teleported around when they go from room to room with no clear way out. In fact, this is actually a subtle puzzle in Hollow Knight Silksong that players have a lot of trouble with, as it's dependent on a power that players don't have to call on much. Below, I'll explain how to get through The Mist in Silksong, including what you need to know about the map and perils within.

How to get through the Mist in Silksong

The Mist in Silksong is actually a puzzle you need to solve. Here's how to do the Mist:

When you enter a room, find the glowing white Moths. Walk up to the Moths and play the Needolin (hold Y/Triangle). After a moment, the Moths will glow brighter and fly in a specific direction. Follow them towards whichever exit they pass through, and go through it yourself. Repeat this process until you reach the Exhaust Organ. You can either explore the inside of the Organ building, or head left to leave through a path that connects to Sinner's Road.

This process is somewhat random, but if you're doing it correctly, it'll be done by your eighth room at most. If you hit a long corridor with nothing inside, that's a sign that you've reached the midpoint and are progressing correctly. Obviously it goes without saying that you'll need the Needolin to complete this area – if you don't have it yet, you need to slay the Silksong Widow back in Bellhart.

The Mist is an optional area, and an annoying one – it's full of traps, as well as Wraiths that charge at you and drain you of silk, as well as damaging you. These Wraiths aren't limited by physical objects, so get ready for them to charge at you through solid walls.

Is there a map for The Mist in Silksong?

No, there is no map for the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong, as the area doesn't have a conventional, logical layout. As you can see on the map above, the whole space is represented as a single corridor between the Silksong Bilewater map and the Exhaust Organ. However, there's nothing to actually find in The Mist – no treasures or optional secrets, at least that we've found. The only purpose of it is to be a puzzle and challenge before you reach the Exhaust Organ, which does have a boss fight and useful rewards inside.

