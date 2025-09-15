The Bilewater map in Silksong is hard to locate, as it's hidden about halfway through the region in a little dead end with little sense of direction up until that point. Bilewater itself is arguably one of the nastiest locations in all of Hollow Knight Silksong, with a mixture of silk-draining poison water and dangerous exploding insects, so having the Bilewater map to understand where you've been and where you're going is a lifesaver. Here's how you find it.

How to get the Bilewater map in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The Bilewater map in Silksong is sold by Shakra at the location marked on the map above, but you won't be able to get it without the Silksong double jump ability. Once you get to the location shown on the image below, marked by little metal rings in the wall above, you need to jump up and across to the right, following the rings to Shakra's location.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Shakra sells it for 90 Rosaries, but it's very hard to make that within Bilewater itself, as none of the enemies drop Rosaries for you to use. If you've opened the Fast Travel station and can access the Silksong Bell Beast from this region, I recommend heading to somewhere that's got good Silksong Rosary farming and coming back later with the intention to clear out Shakra's stock.

Bilewater itself is an entirely optional area, featuring a brutal boss with deadly runback at the top of the region, but those going for the game's secret ending will have to master this area. Best of luck to you…

Need more help with Pharloom? Check out everything you need to know about The Slab and Apostate Key in Silksong at our guide, or find out some helpful Silksong tips for general gameplay if you're finding it tough!

