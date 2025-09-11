Farming for Silksong Rosaries is essential as you don't get nearly enough from enemies, and it doesn't help that you lose them when you die. You can recover them by getting your Silk back, but accidents happen, and they can end up lost forever. They're an important currency to have too, necessary for buying gear from almost any vendor found in Hollow Knight Silksong, so a good farming method can help you build up your Rosary coffers in no time.

Below, I've explained two Rosary farming methods in Silksong – one in Mosshome early on the game and one encountered later in Greymoor – that helped me amass plenty of Rosaries. I've also explained the benefits of using Rosary Strings to save you having to farm quite so much.

Silksong Rosary farming in Mosshome

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Mosshome is accessible very early on after finding Shakra in The Marrow, making this a great farming method if you're only a few hours into the game and need Rosaries for Silksong maps and more – if you're stuck on where to go, our early-hours Silksong walkthrough should help you out too. It's split into a few rooms, each of which has several basic pilgrim enemies that can all be slain for their Rosaries.

Here's a quick rundown of the optimal route I found, combining two of the area's rooms:

From the resting bench near where you find Shakra, climb up to the nearby junction and run left into the next area. Continue running left, staying at ground level, and kill the Overgrown Pilgrim, Pouncer Pilgrim, and Groveller Pilgrim, then drop down into the next room. Run to the right through this room, sticking to the upper pathway and kill the Pouncer and Groveller along the way. Keep running right until you end up back at the bench. Rest and repeat.

This route requires you to kill only five simple Pilgrim enemies, gets you 33 Rosaries and takes 35 seconds or fewer. It works out at about 56 Rosaries per minute, so you'll get almost 300 in five minutes. However, the following Greymoor method does have a better rate of Rosaries, so only go to Mosshom if you haven't yet reached Greymoor or just want an easier time farming.

Silksong Rosary farming in Greymoor

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

To the right of the Halfway Home in the middle of Greymoor is a cave that holds three Pilgrims that drop lots of Rosaries between them but are tougher than those in Mosshome. If you can kill them quickly, you can complete this route in very little time, which is as follows:

From the resting bench in the Halfway Home, drop down and keep running to the right until you enter a cave. Keep running until you reach the three Pilgrims – a Bellbearer, a Guide, and a Pouncer – and kill them as quickly as possible. Two Silk Spear throws will do the trick and make sure you collect all the Rosaries. Run back the way you came to the Halfway Home bench. Rest and repeat.

By killing this pilgrim trio, you can nab 29 Rosaries in less than 25 seconds, for an average rate of 70 Rosaries per minute. At peak efficiency, you can get about 350 Rosaries in five minutes!

How to save your Rosaries in Silksong

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Farming Rosaries in Silksong will all be for nought if you keep dying and losing them all, but using Rosary Strings to store some of your beads will prevent you from losing them on death.

Rosary Strings must be paid for, either from a vendor like Pebb in Bone Bottom or at special Rosary String dispensers. Note that whichever method you use, a portion of the beads are taken as payment, while the rest are stored on the string. During my time playing, I've paid 80 Rosaries for a string that can hold 60 beads, so I've essentially paid 20 Rosaries for the convenience of not losing them when I die.

Obviously, you need to remember that Rosaries on strings can't be spent, so you need to break the string first within your inventory. It's therefore a good idea to store large amounts of Rosaries on strings until you find a vendor with something you want to buy. Only then should you break the strings to spend your Rosaries.

Greymoor is also home to the vicious Silksong Moorwing boss. Then you can go through Bellhart and Shellwood to face the mandatory Silksong Sister Splinter boss.

