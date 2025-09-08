Hunting Hollow Knight Silksong Hokers and collecting their Spine Cores for the Seamstress is essential if you want to get an incredibly useful upgrade for Hornet. But the Seamstress and her Flexible Spine Wish don't make it clear what Hokers actually are in Hollow Knight Silksong and where to look for them. So, to help you quickly wrap up this easy and essential Wish and move onto the next area of the game, I've laid out exactly where to look for Hokers in Silksong and collect their Spine Cores.

Hollow Knight Silksong Hoker and Spine Core locations

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Hokers are the round, spikey enemies found in the southeast cave region of the Far Fields. They look like a bowling ball with a green beard and four to six pale spikes sticking out. Thankfully, they're one of Silksong's more docile enemies, only shooting out all their spines at once when attacked by Hornet, and it's telegraphed with plenty of time for you to get out the way.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

To recover a Hoker's Spine Cores, you need to attack it to get it to fire out its spines and then attack those spines, causing them to turn into the collectible Spine Core item, which is just a glowing, white orb. Since Hokers regenerate their spikes and die in three hits, you can collect up to three lots of spines per Hoker, which will help you reach the necessary 25 Spine Cores quickly.

There are several Hokers along the ground-level path in this cave region and a couple more on the upper path, so more than enough. Just keep attacking Hokers and their spines in this area until you have enough, then return to the Seamstress and hand them over to get your reward – just like with the Druid's Hollow Knight Silksong Mossberries.

Hollow Knight Silksong Flexible Spine Wish rewards

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

Completing the Flexible Spine Wish in Silksong is critical as it unlocks the Drifter's Cloak for Hornet, which is essential for reaching new areas. The Drifter's Cloak opens like a parachute when holding the jump button (X on Playstation/A on Xbox/B on Switch) while in the air, allowing Hornet to glide as she falls and ride air updrafts to reach new heights.

Using this, you can ascend through the Far Fields to reach Greymoor and continue your journey towards the Citadel in Pharloom. Combining it with your Swift Step ability and Hollow Knight Silksong pogo jumps will let you travel really quite far too, potentially helping you get to previously unreachable areas.

Much later in the game, you can unlock a Hollow Knight Silksong double jump move for even more mobility.

