How to get the Monster Hunter Wilds Hunter Symbol 3

The Monster Hunter Wilds Hunter Symbol 3 is a crafting item that's used to make high-end weapons and armor. Although, considering it's basically just a certificate signed by the guild saying that you're awesome, it's not clear exactly where you're supposed to go or how you get the Hunter Symbol III, to use the technical term. Don't worry: we'll show you how to get the Hunter Symbol 3 in MH Wilds below, but be warned: this is only for the most skilled players in the game.

How to get the Hunter Symbol 3 in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image: © Capcom) To get a Hunter Symbol 3 in MH Wilds is simple, but not easy: you need to complete a 7 or 8 Star difficulty hunt against a Tempered Monster. Right now that means your only options are a few high-power Monsters like Arkveld and Gore Magala, but don't worry - when studying the creature in the map menu, the hunt quest will show if there's a Hunter Symbol 3 tied to completion of that quest.

Carving or capturing the monster makes no difference in this case: simply completing the mission itself would be enough. Once that's done, you can start crafting the high-tier armor and weapons that use the Hunter Symbol 3.



These Hunts won't even become available until the last hours of the MH Wilds campaign, and you'll need to be a top-tier player to have a chance of surviving them. On top of which, they aren't always present - check the upcoming appearances in each region to see if they'll spawn soon, or use the Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer system to join friends or answer SOS flares that meet your needs if you want to speed up the process.



Want more help with MH Wilds? If you're out hunting for items that can slip by unnoticed, find out where to find the elusive Monster Hunter Wilds Tracktail Lizard. Alternatively, for a better understanding of the Monster Hunter Wilds character design codes, our guide can explain how they work!



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission