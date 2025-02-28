Monster Hunter Wilds character design codes explained

Monster Hunter Wilds character design codes for the creation process are a way by which players can enter a bunch of preset numbers to achieve a specific result in character creation. These won't alter anything about your character other than their appearance, but it allows you to quickly produce a specific look on the fly!

Right now the community is going through all kinds of artistic experiments in the MH Wilds character creation, coming up with new, cool looks for hunters and then uploading the character design codes so that other players of the game can try them out. Now if you've already designed a character, you'll need to check our page on how to access the Monster Hunter Wilds change appearance option to get back to character creation, but otherwise we'll explain how the character design code system works in MH Wilds.

How to use Character Design Codes in Monster Hunter Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds character design codes are a feature built into MH Wilds wherein players can upload and download their Hunter appearances… but right now not many people seem to be using it, with the community instead preferring to share the specific slider inputs so players can manually create those characters instead. Still, here's how the character design codes work:

When changing their character appearance and connected online (but not during the initial character creation), a player can go to the rightmost tab and save their design for future reference. Once you've done this, press Save/Load to bring up your saved designs. On the design you want to share with other people, press Triangle/Y to open the Sub-Menu. Press "Upload Design". This will then give you a twelve digit code for you to share with friends. Other people, when designing a character, can then go to the "Download Design" option under Save/Load. Enter the character design code to change your character's appearance to match.

Again, the big problem here is that the community isn't using this feature in Monster Hunter Wilds much right now - in part because you can't upload designs during that initial character creation, as mentioned - and is instead just sharing screenshots of slider settings to do it manually, which isn't ideal.



Still, we've been testing it out, and if you want a free taster to work from, here's a character design code for Ciri from the Witcher series.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Ciri character design code: U76CH3SJ3AC5

Want more info on MH Wilds? If you're looking at staying sharp, check out how to change Monster Hunter Wilds armor appearance with the layered armor system, or if you're just getting started with the game, why not look at our tutorial on the weapon that's first put into your hands when you begin, the Monster Hunter Wilds Great Sword?



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission