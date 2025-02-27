The Monster Hunter Wilds armor appearance change option is something that players won't really be able to get much use out of until they reach the High Rank, which is where layered armor and the ability to "transmog" start to come into play. The only armor you can change the appearance of prior to that point is anything you've earned through DLC bonuses and pre-ordering - but we get ahead of ourselves. Here's how to change armor appearance with layered armor in Monster Hunter Wilds, and transmog your equipment into whatever you want.

How to change armor appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds with layered armor (Image: © Capcom) To change your armor's appearance in MH Wilds, you need to start earning High Rank armor sets and unlock the option for layered armor. These unlock in chapter 4 of the game's campaign, after defeating the Yian Kut-Ku as part of the main story. Once you do so, the higher level monsters you're fighting will start to drop High Rank materials with which you can craft… well, high-rank armor, including the best armor in MH Wilds. Once you have any piece of High Rank armor, go to your camp tent. At the far-right most tab will be an option to change armor appearance. This doesn't change the stats of the armor you're wearing, but you can transmog the appearance of that armor to match the appearance of any High Rank armor you've created. You can also change the colour palette of those armor pieces while you're here, as well as select any armor appearance options you might've earned through pre-order bonus DLC.

Of course, if you don't know when you'll reach that point in the game, our guide on how long is Monster Hunter Wilds will give you some idea about the game's length and duration.

(Image credit: Capcom)

It's also worth mentioning that right now this system only applies to armor - right now, there is no method to change the appearance of weapons in the same way. It's possible that this will get added in future updates, but it may take time or have certain limitations. In Monster Hunter Rise, layered weapons weren't added until the Sunbreak DLC, and even then it was only for very specific equipment and not an across-the-board option.

Of course, it's possible that we'll hear more about it when Capcom updates the Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap, as there's plenty of content clearly still to come down the road.

Want to know more about MH Wilds? Find out all the special little Monster Hunter Wilds tips we wish we'd known before we started playing, or find out how the Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer system works so you can show off your custom armor to friends in the hunt!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission