How long is Monster Hunter Wilds, and what's the length of time that it'll take to beat the campaign and reach the endgame state? Many will go into MH Wilds looking to achieve that fabled post-game state that the series is famous for, which means beating the campaign. Below, we'll explain how long it takes to beat MH Wilds in hours, whether you're a completionist or just trying to get through the critical path!

How long to beat Monster Hunter Wilds

MH Wilds will take the following amount of time to beat, depending on your playstyle and skill level.

Main Campaign: 20-30 hours

20-30 hours Endgame: 30-40 hours

30-40 hours Post-Game: 40+ hours

To explain, Monster Hunter Wilds has a campaign in two parts, spread across six chapters. You'll complete the campaign and get the end credits in roughly twenty to thirty hours of time, depending on how you play the game, but that only gets you to the end of chapter 3, despite the credits rolling.



After doing that, you'll hit the endgame state, which is where you experience chapters 4-6, a secondary part to the campaign that's largely about cleaning up the consequences of what occurred during the story, and unlocking the last of the game's many monsters and mechanics, including tutorials on systems like how to capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and unlocking layered armor to alter your Monster Hunter Wilds armor appearance. Complete all the missions associated with that and you'll reach the post-game, where everything is unlocked and you're free to hunt, experiment with builds, and more besides. How long you spend here is entirely up to you!



You should also remember that side quests and optional hunts will massively vary your playtime, but that goes without saying. Ultimately MH is a game as long as you want it to be, especially with awareness that new content will be coming post-launch as outlined in the Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap.

