How to capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds and use traps

To capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds you need to use a trap. Depending on the monster, either a pitfall trap or shock trap will work, but that won't be enough on its own - you'll also need a way to put the monster to sleep with some kind of tranquillizer weapon, and even then there's no guarantees. Ultimately capturing monsters alive in MH Rise is more art than science, and something the game doesn't even tell you is an option until after the campaign is done, but it's still worth learning and putting into practice even before that point, so you can capture creatures and get the special rewards.

How to use traps to capture monsters in MH Wilds

(Image credit: Capcom)

To capture a monster alive with a trap in MH Wilds, you need to do the following:

Lower the monster's health significantly with any of the Monster Hunter Wilds weapons, to the point where NPC followers will shout "nearly there" or similar phrases (about 10% of the monster's max health). Deploy either a Pitfall Trap or Shock Trap. Once the trap is ready, lure the monster to stand on it and trigger it. While the monster is stuck in the trap, quickly run over and use a Tranq Bomb or other sleep-inducing device. If the monster's health is low enough, it should fall asleep in the trap. This will instantly register it as captured. If it's the last target of the hunt, the mission will immediately end (and no, you can't carve it while it's alive).

(Image credit: Capcom)

Ride the monsters of MH Wilds! Want to know how to get on a monster's back for an advantage? Our guide will show you how to mount monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds!

Obviously there are a few things to keep in mind here, most importantly being that some monsters cannot be trapped, like Jin Dahaad (largely because they're too, well, large). We include info on which monsters can and can't be captured in our page on the Monster Hunter Wilds weaknesses of every monster in the game!

You can tell which monsters you can and can't capture by the phrasing of the mission objective: if it says to HUNT the monster, you can capture it. If it says to SLAY the monster, you can't. Also, though it doesn't tutorialize the way in which you capture monsters until the endgame, you can capture monsters before that point.

If you're struggling, here are some tips for capturing monsters in MH Wilds as a rule.

Some monsters are immune to either the Pitfall Trap or Shock Trap. If it's immune to one, you'll need to use the other. Make sure you have both on you, or check their resistances in the field manual.

There're various ways to put monsters to sleep, and all of them work, but the Tranq Bomb is the most reliable and easy to use, as well as working for every build and character type. You can also fire Sleep ammo from weapons like the Monster Hunter Wilds Heavy Bowgun.

To get the monster to stand on the trap, a Luring Pod or other device will help, though most times you can just put it in its rampaging path.

If the monster leaves the area without standing on the trap, make sure you retrieve it before you move on.

You may need to use more than one Tranq Bomb to knock out the monster.

The dialogue from allies to mark a weakened monster is only one way to tell they're close - they'll also limp more frequently, a visual indicator of low health. This sign isn't a guarantee, but it does bode well. Some monsters will also return to their nest when at low health (such as the Rathian in the Scarlet Forest returning to a treetop full of Wyvern eggs).

Should you kill or capture monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds?

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capturing and killing monsters in Monster Hunter each change the percentage of drops for each monster - so depending on whether you kill or capture them, certain drops will be more or less common, or may not even be possible at all. The numbers vary depending on the monster, but the ultimate reality is this: capturing generally offers a better chance at rare items, though it varies from monster to monster, so for the best odds you should work your way through the Monster Hunter Wilds monster List we've laid out and try to slay and capture every one at least once. Again, the Field Guide will show the percentages involved on drops, so you can make an educated choice.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission