How to find and catch Piko the chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

If you're looking to find and catch Piko the chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we're here to help you be the best wrangler you can be. Piko is the first chocobo mount you get in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the feathered friend will help you traverse the Grasslands once you reach Bill's Ranch and successfully complete main scenario quest Chocobo Wrangling. With a few steps to follow to find and catch Piko, read on below to find a rundown of how to locate him and successfully complete the mini-game to catch the chocobo and send him back to the ranch.

How to find Piko the chocobo

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Once you get the quest from Billy in the ranch to find Piko in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you'll want to look for chocobo tracks on the ground to find his trail. Just outside the entrance of the ranch to the left, there will be footprints on the ground that can be hard to make out at first. Thankfully there are some telltale yellow feathers to help you spot them. Following these tracks, the footprints will lead you down a path to right just outside the entrance. Keep on this path and make your way down the bottom of the hill and you'll arrive at the location Piko ran off to. Now it's time to catch a chocobo.

How to catch Piko the chocobo

(Image credit: Square Enix)

In order to catch Piko, you'll need to successfully complete a mini-game that requires you to sneak your way to the chocobo without being spotted. With Piko's packmates standing between you and your feathered friend, you'll need to use the grass to hide and make your way past the first chocobo. With another packmate to the left who will turn around at set intervals, your best bet is to press O just as it's turning away from you to make it into the grass up ahead. Once there, you'll get your hands on some rocks you can throw to distract the bird.

Again, it's all about timing and the spot you throw your rock - it's quite easy to get spotted at the final hurdle, so you'll want to make sure you throw your rock in the direction facing away from you so Piko will turn away with his back to you. Then you'll be able to sneak up behind the bird before he turns back around and wrangle yourself a chocobo.

