Asked for another turn-based Final Fantasy in the wake of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's success, Square Enix says turn-based RPGs are its origin and its future

Square Enix reportedly says it's well aware of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's success, and that the turn-based RPG genre is still one they value highly and have plans for, despite Final Fantasy's more action-oriented direction of late.

That comes from Square Enix's latest shareholders' meeting, which saw president Takashi Kiryu and company tackle a few burning questions. As per tradition, an English transcript should be available through the investor portal in due time, though those covering the meeting in person are already sharing some of the highlights (thanks, Genki).

One inevitable talking point was the smash hit success of JRPG love letter Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 from French studio Sandfall Interactive. While the J'RPG is visually quite modern, the gameplay takes inspiration from older Final Fantasy titles, among others, in going for turn-based gameplay. That stands in stark contrast to Final Fantasy 16, which reportedly leans further into real-time action than other FF games and didn't quite hit the sales highs Square Enix likely hoped for.

As such, one request Square Enix faces is for new Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest games to be turn-based. It worked well for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, after all.

While Square Enix gives little away in response, the developer does reportedly say it's well aware of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and views turn-based RPGs as the 'origin' of Square Enix. The developer also says that the humble turn-based RPG is one it still values and plans to deliver upon in the future.

Now, a confirmation of Final Fantasy 17 being a turn-based RPG that certainly isn't. It's worth noting that Square Enix is currently in the midst of releasing several remakes for the likes of Dragon Quest, Star Ocean, and others in HD-2D with their turn-based combat intact. You've also got newer titles, like the excellent Octopath Traveler, which are also turn-based. Still, the likes of Persona and now Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 show you can slap some turn-based on your leading games and win big. Your move, then, Square Enix.

