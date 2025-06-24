Square Enix isn't ruling out another Final Fantasy Tactics-style game if the strategy RPG's remaster sells well: "We sincerely hope that this happens"

We've had to wait years to play Final Fantasy Tactics on modern platforms, though the wait for another strategy RPG like it might not be as long if the upcoming remaster, The Ivalice Chronicles, does well.

Speaking to Inverse, director Kazutoyo Maehiro tackles a question over whether Final Fantasy could return to the Tactics format one day – essentially, an RPG with added strategy elements like OG director Yasumi Matsuno's other works like Tactics Ogre. The answer is a cautious yes, with obvious caveats.

"While we cannot make any promises about the future, if this title is successful, it will not only demonstrate that there’s interest from gamers, but also the viability [of tactical games] as a business," Maehiro says. "Such success will surely pave the way for the release of new tactics titles that follow The Ivalice Chronicles. We sincerely hope that this happens."

You and I both.

The other part of the question Maehiro grapples with is how Final Fantasy Tactics might land with newer fans of the series who aren't aware of the original. The short answer is, as ever, somewhat of an unknown; however, enough modernizing is going on to make the experience as smooth a ride as possible. That, and word of mouth from avid fans of the original can't hurt.

"We believe the countless strengths of the original game – such as the robust job system offering unmatched customization and character progression, and the timeless story of epic fantasy that weave in political themes – convey a new side of Final Fantasy today, more than ever," he explains. "We couldn't be happier if this game reinvigorates that feeling within you that games are, indeed, fun to play."

Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles is out September 30, 2025.

