After 28 years, the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster is real: The Ivalice Chronicles is coming this September with original and enhanced versions included

Strategy RPG fans can cross one game off their bucket list: Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remaster at last. It's called The Ivalice Chronicles and it's coming September 30, 2025, finally bringing the storied game to modern platforms.

Announced for PS5 and PS4 during today's PlayStation State of Play live show, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles updates the 1997 game with enhanced graphics, voiced dialogue, and "refined gameplay."

Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube

In a follow-up tweet, Square Enix confirmed that The Ivalice Chronicles is also coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and Steam.

Those miscellaneous gameplay adjustments include a new, evidently easier "Squire" difficulty said to make "the enhanced version an excellent starting point for first-time players," per a blog post from Square Enix.

For a two-in-one, the classic version of the game, or a "faithful recreation" of it, is also included, preemptively dodging concerns that the updated version could lose some of the original's charm.

Final Fantasy remasters have generally been good, but there have also been fair complaints about how some games were brought forward, especially where UI and text was concerned. From the footage shown today, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles looks bang-on even in its enhanced version.

"This version stays true to the original in almost every aspect, but includes some handy features such as auto save," Square Enix says.

Last year, Final Fantasy Tactics director Yasumi Matsuno, who seemed to unwittingly tease this remaster before Sony's show, encouraged fans to give Unicorn Overlord their support, saying "the market for tactical RPGs is small."

Final Fantasy Tactics was originally an RTS RPG inspired by the director's cult classic Super Nintendo game, but his boss said "NOT THIS ONE!"