After 28 years, the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster is real: The Ivalice Chronicles is coming this September with original and enhanced versions included
A strategy RPG icon returns at last
Strategy RPG fans can cross one game off their bucket list: Final Fantasy Tactics is getting a remaster at last. It's called The Ivalice Chronicles and it's coming September 30, 2025, finally bringing the storied game to modern platforms.
Announced for PS5 and PS4 during today's PlayStation State of Play live show, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles updates the 1997 game with enhanced graphics, voiced dialogue, and "refined gameplay."
In a follow-up tweet, Square Enix confirmed that The Ivalice Chronicles is also coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and Steam.
Those miscellaneous gameplay adjustments include a new, evidently easier "Squire" difficulty said to make "the enhanced version an excellent starting point for first-time players," per a blog post from Square Enix.
For a two-in-one, the classic version of the game, or a "faithful recreation" of it, is also included, preemptively dodging concerns that the updated version could lose some of the original's charm.
Final Fantasy remasters have generally been good, but there have also been fair complaints about how some games were brought forward, especially where UI and text was concerned. From the footage shown today, Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles looks bang-on even in its enhanced version.
"This version stays true to the original in almost every aspect, but includes some handy features such as auto save," Square Enix says.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Last year, Final Fantasy Tactics director Yasumi Matsuno, who seemed to unwittingly tease this remaster before Sony's show, encouraged fans to give Unicorn Overlord their support, saying "the market for tactical RPGs is small."
Final Fantasy Tactics was originally an RTS RPG inspired by the director's cult classic Super Nintendo game, but his boss said "NOT THIS ONE!"
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.