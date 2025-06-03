After 4 years of rumors, Final Fantasy Tactics remaster hopes reach an absolute frenzy as director Yasumi Matsuno shares and hastily deletes PlayStation State of Play announcement

A Final Fantasy Tactics remaster has been rumored since way back in 2021, but hopes are burning brighter than ever ahead of tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play. The game's original director, Yasumi Matsuno, retweeted – and hastily deleted – that announcement, which has driven the FFT fandom absolutely wild with speculation.

The retweet was captured on the Final Fantasy Tactics subreddit, since if you look at Matsuno's Twitter feed now you'll simply see his laments over Final Fantasy 14 mahjong matches. One would assume, of course, that Matsuno deleted his retweet to stave off any undue speculation, but naturally this has all had the opposite effect.

You can browse that Reddit thread for yourself if you want to enjoy varying degrees of copium and hopium from fans, but the sentiment is probably best summed up by this comment: "So you're saying there's a chance."

Rumors of a Final Fantasy Tactics started circling when it appeared among the games listed in a big Nvidia leak from 2021. The company called the game listings from that leak "speculative" at the time, but many of those them have since proven to be real, including Square Enix remasters like those for Chrono Cross and Tactics Ogre.

If you want a little extra fuel for the fire – in 2024, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier noted in a conspicuous Reddit comment that "the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster is real and happening." Today, Schreier is once again vagueposting about Final Fantasy Tactics. Take that as you will, but beware joining the Hollow Knight Silksong community in the pits of unending despair.

If this remaster is real it would, of course, be the second major rerelease for Final Fantasy Tactics, which was previously upgraded for a 2007 PSP release called War of the Lions. It's one of the best PSP games ever made and would certainly give a fine base for an even more modern remaster.

State of Play gives us an early stop on the road to Summer Game Fest. Check out the full Summer Game Fest schedule 2025 for everything you can expect this week.