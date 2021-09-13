This GeForce datamine is an unhinged PC port wishlist: God of War, Mario, Resident Evil 4 Remake

A software engineer cracked open Nvidia's GeForce Now app and found an archive tying some 18,000 games to PC, from older console games to unannounced dream projects.

Ighor July shared their findings on Medium . Basically, they pinged the software's server for a list of entries, the vast majority of which aren't actually used or viewable in GeForce Now – and for good reason, because a lot of them are completely absurd.

With Sony now porting the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves to PC as well as PS5, the entry for a God of War PC port makes some amount of sense. The company recently snapped up PC port specialist Nixxes specifically to support its PC efforts, after all. However, that's pretty much the end of the cogent predictions here.

Here's a short list of the frankly bonkers games and software that Ighor July apparently found in the archives of GeForce Now, courtesy of Reddit user OnkelJupp.

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Dragon's Dogma 2

The Talos Principle 2

Monster Hunter 6

"BioShock 2022"

Chrono Cross Remaster

Kingdom Hearts 4

Shin Megami Tensei 5

Super Mario Bros. Wii

Dolphin (yes, the emulator)

It goes without saying that these games either don't exist, haven't been announced, or haven't been announced for PC. This suggests that Nvidia either compiled a bunch of, shall we say, optimistic data for this archive or chucked basically anything it could think of into the backend for a placeholder. Whatever the case, it makes for a hilarious nest of theories which will surely inspire some tin foil hattery in the future. What's the over-under on Nintendo bringing Super Mario Bros. Wii to PC by officially endorsing emulation?

Here are the best PC games that you can play right now (because they actually exist).