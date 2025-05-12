Leaked Stellar Blade PC trailer shows June 11 release date, every graphics setting I could ask for, a new boss fight, and 25 new costumes that look pretty good

Stellar Blade will finally come to PC on June 11, according to a leaked trailer posted and hastily removed by the PlayStation YouTube channel (and archived on Reddit).

We've known that Stellar Blade would come to PC in June since February; an initial release window was announced alongside the long-teased collab DLC with Nikke, developer Shift Up's previous, significantly hornier game, which is also coming in June.

For a while, it wasn't clear whether Stellar Blade would come to PC at all, though its console exclusivity always seemed odd even in an era where exclusives are becoming rarer. As former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida put it, bringing PlayStation games to PC is "almost like printing money."

Now just weeks away, Stellar Blade PC sounds glorious. Shift Up is promising all the bells and whistles, including:

AI upscaling and frame generation support (Nvidia DLSS 4 and AMD FSR 3, with one example showing 100+ FPS at base and 300+ with DLSS and MFG)

Unlocked frame rate

Ultrawide display support (5:4 to 32:9)

DualSense support

Higher resolution environment textures

Outside the graphics settings menu, you'll find new additions like Japanese and Chinese voice over, 25 new costumes to collect, and a whole new boss battle with a character from the game's central city. All of this new content should arrive on PS5 at the same time. (I played with Korean voice over for my Stellar Blade review and found the performances to be solid overall, though English was more mixed.)

From the costume sizzle reel, a lot of these new outfits look to be among the best in the whole game. (For my money, the cheerleader and bunny girl costumes in the base game didn't mesh well with the game's tone or visual design.) That said, I'm most excited by the extra boss fight, because Stellar Blade's greatest strength, by a factor of 10, has always been its combat.

I've played, and spoken to the developers of, several Korean action games this year, so Stellar Blade has been on my mind recently. It launched in a good state and was noticeably improved by control, balance, New Game+, and performance patches released frustratingly quickly after the review embargo. I've been looking for an excuse to play it again, and it coming to PC right after I splurged on a new graphics card and an OLED monitor might be enough. It might be interesting to play it in another language, too.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stellar Blade could get a sequel in the future if there's enough demand, director Hyung-Tae Kim previously teased.