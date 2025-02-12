Stellar Blade finally hits PC this June alongside the Nikke crossover that's every bit as horny as you'd expect

2024's PS5 hit Stellar Blade is finally launching on PC this June, alongside its long-awaited Goddess of Victory - Nikke DLC.

The news was announced at today's PlayStation State of Play broadcast, which featured a brief trailer showcasing the Nikke content, including a selection of slinky new costumes and what appears to be a whole new area. Developer Shift Up hasn't fully disclosed what to expect from the DLC, but it appears similar in scope to the previous Nier Automata crossover, which launched for $9.99 USD.

Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory - Nikke DLC Trailer | PS5 and PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Of course, the bigger news is probably the fact that that that the PC version is launching in June. There's no more specific date than that – and again, no price – but the Steam page is already live and promises that the game will be "optimized for PC." I shudder to think what the mods are going to look like on day one.

As our Stellar Blade review notes, this is a solid action-RPG worth playing on its gameplay merits, but it's safe to say more than a little bit of its appeal is down to its attractive protagonist and the array of revealing outfits players can dress her up in. Shift Up is also behind Nikke, a game that's even less restrained in its horniness, and it's clear the studio knows how to appeal to its target audience.

Stellar Blade was such a hit that its dev gave all employees a PS5 Pro and a roughly $3,400 bonus, and this horny action RPG isn't even on PC yet.