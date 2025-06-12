Stellar Blade beats God of War and Ghost of Tsushima to become PlayStation's most-popular single-player Steam launch

Stellar Blade launched on PC last night, and it's already Sony's best single-player launch on Steam, getting more concurrent players than any of the company's previous former-PlayStation exclusives.

At the time of writing, Stellar Blade is at a concurrent player count of 105,975, according to SteamDB . As spotted by Noisy Pixel, this absolutely smashes the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut of 77,000 and God of War's 73,000.

It's not just got a lot of players, but almost 3,000 reviews giving it an "Overwhelmingly Positive" overall score. People are loving it.

With the PlayStation-published Helldivers 2 having previously hit a peak of 458,709 concurrent players on Steam, Stellar Blade is still a long way off stealing its crown, but to be fair, Arrowhead's game is multiplayer. Stellar Blade is still winning the single-player competition.

To say this reception was expected would be an understatement. Stellar Blade was the third best-selling game on Steam a week before its launch, and even the demo had rave reviews. One player claims they got 120fps on max settings with a RTX 3070 – that's a five-year-old graphics card.

As well as the demo getting love from players, it also had mods, and I'm sure you can already see where I'm going with this. The top three mods on Nexus Mods were: Nude Innersuit, Eve Skinsuit SemiNude, and EVE_09_lucency – which is the semi nude mod but with Eve in a trenchcoat, too.

Currently, the most-popular mod is one that swaps Eve and Tachy, and in second place is one that further improves the game's PC performance. There's also one that adds a helmet that kind of looks like Bunny's from The First Descendant.

Nier creator Yoko Taro recently joked that he regretted his collaboration between his own characters and Stellar Blade developer Shift Up's, but now that the game is on PC, modders can add any outfits they can dream up into the game.