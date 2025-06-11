Yoko Taro jokes maybe he shouldn't have done the Nikke x Nier: Automata collab after all as cosplayers are now dressing up as Shift Up's characters instead of his own

Yoko Taro, the legendary developer behind Nier: Automata , isn't shy about licensing his characters like 2B out to other games. Nier devs previously said they " will gladly say yes to anything for money ," but now Yoko may be regretting his collaboration with Goddess of Victory: Nikke .

"After Nikke and Nier collaborated, many Nier cosplayers – especially those in more revealing outfits – started switching over to Nikke cosplay and stopped cosplaying Nier characters," Yoko says in an interview with Nikke and Stellar Blade devs from Shift Up, first spotted by Genki on Twitter . "And I wondered, 'Maybe we shouldn't have done the collab.'"

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | Producers' Creative Dialogue Special Livestream - YouTube Watch On

Everyone then laughed, so it seems like Yoko was just joking about being jealous that his fans were now cosplaying characters from another game. Considering the Nier and Nikke collab is coming back July 3, we shouldn't seriously think Yoko is upset about the two games working together.

Nikke is infamous for its titillating robot soldier women characters. They're all pretty curvy and scantily clad for… reasons, and they're the ones who must save humanity from mechanical alien invaders. So, in all honesty, I can see the similarities between Nier: Automata and Stellar Blade just based on their settings.

Yoko really is serious about earning more money from his games, though. He once said that he and producer Yosuke Saito would sell copies of Nier: Replicant out the back of a truck if that's what it took to ship it.

