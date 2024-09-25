The Nier Automata devs are thrilled to be part of Stellar Blade: "We will gladly say yes to anything for money"

Nier: Automata and Stellar Blade are crossing over in a somewhat unsurprising fashion and the former team couldn't be happier – for the money.

After the announcement during this week's PlayStation State of Play, the Nier series Twitter account celebrated the new crossover by simply saying, "We will gladly say yes to anything for money." This comes as no surprise, as we've seen Nier: Automata's main protagonist 2B all over the place, from clashing swords with Siegfried in Soul Calibur to wielding an assault rifle in a bizarre Goddess of Victory: Nikke crossover event.

We will gladly say yes to anything for money. https://t.co/omlnaodPxJSeptember 25, 2024

Nier series creator Yoko Taro has been vocal about making games fun so people buy them, even going as far to say he would sell copies of Nier Replicant out of the back of a truck if needed. He's also been upfront about the realities of game development and art as a career, stressing that "we're open to any kind of opportunities for anything, ever." I don't think we'll ever be able to stop him from putting 2B in more games as long as money is on the table.

Stellar Blade director Hyung-Tae Kim has expressed his love for 2B and Nier: Automata previously, so it sounds like he's getting to work with one of his favorite characters and Yoko Taro gets a bag of money. That's a win-win if you ask me.

While we don't know much about what the crossover will entail, we did get a cryptic teaser trailer that shows Stellar Blade's protagonist Eve cosmetically transforming into 2B against the background of dilapidated ruins that look an awful lot like the Amusement Park from Nier: Automata. This appeared to be a cityscape from Stellar Blade, but if we're lucky this collab will have more than just a new suit for Eve.

No release date has been given for this Stellar Blade DLC, nor has any additional information been given about how Yoko Taro and the team plans to spend their money. I desperately need to know.

