Oh dear God, Nier: Automata's next collab is the gacha game explicitly built for staring at jiggling butts

The extremely popular 2B from Nier: Automata has starred in plenty of game crossovers, including but not limited to Final Fantasy 14 , Soul Calibur 6 , and even Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.

It doesn't end there for 2B, as she is set to join mobile gacha game Goddess of Victory: Nikke along with A2 and Pascal from Nier: Automata.

As a mobile gacha game, Goddess of Victory: Nikke is pretty open about its… selling points. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic future where humans have been forced to live underground after mechanical aliens invaded the surface. To combat the aliens, humans made robot soldier girls, that also just happen to be curvaceous and scantily-clad, called Nikkes to fight above ground.

Gameplay is in third person, and Nikkes will crouch behind cover before shooting at enemies. Once they turn around, your eyes are probably not going to be drawn to the alien robots but rather the butt of the Nikke you're controlling.

In a statement announcing the collaboration, developer Shift Up describes it as "an ideal pairing", given the similar plot points between the two games. Nier: Automata is based on a similar premise so weirdly yes, the crossover makes sense lore-wise. 2B is also not immune to the types of discussions the Nikkes' character designs have prompted, with Nier creator Yoko Taro acknowledging and thanking fans for all their fanart , no matter the skill level or appropriateness.

If you're interested in checking it out, the Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Nier: Automata crossover event begins on September 1 and will end on September 27. This is also a good place to remind you that if you've yet to experience Nier: Automata, we highly recommend you go and play it.

Looking for a new game to play? This game looks so much like Nier that even Yoko Taro is a fan.