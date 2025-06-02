Stellar Blade is already the third top-selling game on Steam more than a week before launch, and just its demo has reviews and players most full games would kill for

The PS5's biggest winner through a lot of 2024 was Stellar Blade. The game did so well that its developers were given a PS5 Pro and a massive bonus, and now Sony is finally porting the game to PC – where it looks like it's going to be even bigger than ever.

While the Stellar Blade PC port isn't releasing until June 11, the game is already sitting at number three in the Steam Top Sellers list just behind the ever-unstoppable Counter Strike 2 and Elden Ring Nightreign (which is doing super well, despite its mixed Steam reviews). However, that's not the only impressive feat Stellar Blade has managed to pull off on Steam ahead of its official release.

Last week, Shift Up published a Stellar Blade Demo on Steam, with SteamDB showing the peak player count at 26,443 (for comparisons sake, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – which released around the same time as the game on PS5 – peaked at 13,459). Not only that, but also, the Stellar Blade Demo already has just under 3,000 user reviews on Steam, with a Very Positive rating made up of 91% positive reviews.

The reviews seem especially keen on how well the game is performing on PC, with numerous users praising the optimization of the game – with one user even claiming 120fps on max settings with a RTX 3070 from five years ago.

Even though I didn't vibe with Stellar Blade on PS5 as much as I'd hoped to, it's refreshing to see what seems to be a great PC port in the era of Monster Hunter Wilds, Rise of the Ronin, and The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered all having struggled on PC in their own ways.

