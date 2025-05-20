Stellar Blade 2 is in the works and will likely launch before 2027, developer Shift Up reveals

As the PC launch of Stellar Blade looms, developer Shift Up has big plans for the franchise – and that includes a proper sequel. Yes, the devs have casually confirmed their intentions to make Stellar Blade 2 during their latest financial report, and it's apparently expected to launch by 2027.

In Shift Up's latest investor relations presentation, first spotted by Insider Gaming, there's a slide detailing the studio's plans for "IP expansion," running from the launch of Stellar Blade in 2024 through 2027 and the eventual release of the studio's mysterious Project Witches.

Halfway through the chart, we reach "platform expansion" for Stellar Blade, which refers to the impending PC release. Then, immediately afterward, there's confirmation of a Stellar Blade "sequel," suggesting that it's Shift Up's next big project.

Since the chart ends at 2027, that's a strong implication that Stellar Blade 2 is gonna hit within the next two years.

Stellar Blade sold 1 million units within the first two months after launch, which isn't a runaway success for a AAA game, but it's clearly been enough for Shift Up to be willing to invest in a sequel. In a Q&A as part of the new financial report, the studio says "cumulative sales" of Stellar Blade have "exceeded launch expectations."

Shift Up's other big upcoming effort is Project Witches, which was previously described as a "AAA urban sci-fi action RPG." In the above Q&A, the studio confirms this game is targeting a 2027 launch, and "external communication" about the project is going to kick off in the second quarter of this year, which means we should be getting some proper info very, very soon.

Stellar Blade was such a hit that its dev gave all employees a PS5 Pro and a roughly $3,400 bonus.