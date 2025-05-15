Stellar Blade devs confirm PS5 players will get the PC version's new boss fight and 25 extra costumes in a "free update" as the action-RPG escapes console exclusivity next month

After Sony itself accidentally leaked the details of Stellar Blade's PC release, we've now got proper confirmation of the June 11 release date and all the features to expect from this new version. Perhaps most notably for existing Stellar Blade fans, the official announcement also confirms that the PC edition's new content will be coming to PS5 as well.

"This additional content will also be available on the PS5 console version," Shift Up technical director DongKi Lee says in a PlayStation Blog post. "PS5 users will receive the free update content through a patch download."

What is the additional content? Well, we've got a brand new boss fight against Mann, where you'll have to "face his might in the Boss Challenge and prove why Eve is truly 'worthy.'"

That sounds to me like it'll be an uber-hardcore endgame challenge, and if you can beat it you'll get the Royal Guard Suit, which is just revealing enough that I'm going to refrain from posting it here for fear of Google tagging us for inappropriate content.

There will be a total of 25 new costumes to collect as "additional rewards," which Lee says will "provide even more options to highlight Eve’s beauty." It's easy to see that's been pretty core to the game's appeal after all these months.

As for the PC version itself, the devs are promising all the technical bells and whistles you'd expect, including ultrawide support up to 32:9 and an array of ultra-detailed textures built for 4K. There's also support for DLSS 4 and FSR 3, which will go a long way toward helping boost your performance.

Not that you'll need too much help with performance, judging by the game's system requirements. The devs are boasting of minimum requirements of an i5-7600K/GTX 1060 combo getting you an "average performance" of 60 FPS at 1080p, and even 60 FPS at 4K tops out asking for an RTX 3080, which at this point is a nearly five-year-old GPU.

In a world where high-end PC games are absolutely cooking even cutting-edge hardware, Stellar Blade offering system requirements this reasonable is quite refreshing to see. Of course, we won't know how the game performs on real-world hardware until it arrives on June 11, but the prospects are looking good.

Check out our Stellar Blade tips and tricks to get you ready for the PC release.