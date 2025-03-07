Monster Hunter Wilds is slowly recovering from a rough PC launch, finally hitting 60% positive reviews on Steam – but some big issues remain
A new patch is coming out next week
Monster Hunter Wilds managed to claw its way back into everyone's good graces and is now sitting at 60% positive reviews on Steam, but there are still issues the developers need to fix on PC.
Capcom has been hard at work on updates, one of which is coming out next week and should fix a progress blocker as well as some crashes and weird monster behavior, but the game is still far from perfect.
One of the reviews notes that "performance is really bad," and "graphical bugs are not uncommon." The reviewer also write that "the menus in this game are heinous.
In particular, setting up multiplayer is particularly problematic until you figure out the system."
Another recent review says, "the poor performance has left me very disappointed," and another notes, "The PC port leaves a lot to be desired. Lots of graphical issues, and the game crashes for me at least, like, once a day."
Some Monster Hunter Wilds fans are also dissatisfied with the gameplay itself, with someone saying that they "will change the review to positive when you fire all people responsible for the co-op implementation."
Harsh. But, despite the performance issues, the game is one of the highest-rated of the year, and it's available on GeForce Now, so you can play it on Nvidia's top-range hardware if you've got a good internet connection.
Monster Hunter Wilds is also filled with nice attention to detail, like the way different pants give you access to a variety of knives you can use to carve up the beasts you slay.
There are also loads of great Monster Hunter Wilds mods that you can install to tailor the game to your liking.
If you want to pause Wilds while you wait for more updates to fix some of its issues, check out our list of the best Monster Hunter games so you can enjoy some old favorites instead.
