2025's first standout GOTY contenders, Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Split Fiction, are coming to GeForce Now

2025 already has more bangers than I can keep up with

The two characters in Split Fiction dressed in fantasy gear each with a dragon on their back
(Image credit: EA)

Three standout game of the year contenders have emerged so far in 2025 in the form of Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Split Fiction. If you're lacking for ways to play any of them, they're all coming to Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming service.

If you've not used GeForce Now, it's a cloud gaming service that integrates with your existing PC gaming library, letting you play supported games that you already own via streaming. You don't have to pay for the game again, but you might need to pay a GeForce Now subscription fee. There's a free ad-supported tier, but certain games are only available on the $10 and $20 per month tiers, which also offer enhanced visual quality.

This week, Nvidia is adding all three of 2025's best-reviewed games to the GeForce Now streaming library. Split Fiction and Monster Hunter Wilds have both earned Metacritic's "must play" badge with 91 and 90 aggregate scores respectively, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 isn't far behind with an aggregate score of 88. If you're the type who wants to keep up on games that might be relevant come awards season, well.. you'll probably want to play these any way you can.

Given Monster Hunter Wilds' notable performance issues on PC, getting onto one of the higher-performance GeForce Now tiers might help you actually play the game at reasonable resolutions and frame rates. Don't expect a miracle - GeForce Now games are still running on consumer-grade PCs, albeit very much high-end ones - but if smoke's been pouring out of your machine while you're hunting, it could be worth a shot.

Check out our guide to new games for 2025 and beyond.

Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

