Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available

And Capcom never brings attention to the little detail

Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

You might not notice it, but Monster Hunter Wilds has at least 25 different carving knife models that'll automatically change depending on what belt you're wearing. Now that's what you call attention to detail.

True to the series' action game/fashion designer roots, Monster Hunter Wilds still lets you strip the hide off your enemies and repurpose them into fabulous armor for your legs, arms, head, torso, and waist, and that last piece is what affects the carving knife in your pocket.

Redditor my607 documented the small detail alongside a screenshot of 25 different carving knife models. Beware of spoilers below, however, since many of the models reveal the names of the big beasts you'll come across.

Did you know, there's 25 carving knife models based on what belt you're wearing? Here's a picture! (spoiler because of monster names) from r/MonsterHunter

Noticing the change at all is kind of tough since Monster Hunter Wilds only brings attention to the knife during carving animations, the steak cutting animation, some idle animations, a few emotes, and an endgame cutscene or two, which is a shame because some of them are downright gorgeous to behold.

The feminine Nerscylla knife, for example, is shaped like a pretty little climbing axe. Not to mention the literal mini lightsaber that comes with the Artian waist. No matter what knife is equipped, the model will show up in seemingly any context, cutscenes included.

At this point, Capcom, just turn it into an official 15th weapon that's comically underpowered. Think of the meme potential. We'd be nothing without this thing – those materials don't collect themselves, after all.

Elsewhere in Monster Hunter Land, you can play Wilds and two other early game of the year contenders on streaming service GeForce Now. And then you can come join us to argue about its divisive story that's already splitting the rest of the Monster Hunter fandom.

In the meantime, check out the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons and full tier list.

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

