Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior

Heads up, hunters, a new Monster Hunter Wilds patch is on the way, and it's set to iron out another progression-blocking issue, crashes, and much more.

Capcom announced the upcoming patch – 1.000.05.00 – today, but it's not set to go live until March 10. Notably, it'll fix an "issue wherein Main Mission: Chapter 5-1 'Omens' cannot be progressed. "The action RPG's previous patch already took aim at a number of progress-blocking bugs , but it seems this current one slipped through the cracks.

Elsewhere, we've got some incoming improvements to the game's stability, with an "issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations," as well as one "which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit" both set to be fixed.

Speaking of monsters acting weird, there's currently a bug that sees monster parts inexplicably transform into parts from different monsters when they're cut off. This should also be sorted out in the next patch, and the large wyvern Gravios – who currently "does not gain resistance to flinches" after its parts are broken – will also be adjusted.

There are plenty more bugs on Capcom's radar. The Palico support move, Attract Vigorwasps, could cause your hunter to "become unresponsive to some controls," for example, and you might currently find that using Equipment Loadout sometimes causes decorations to disappear from your weapons, as well as "Bowgun Customization being reverted back to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity." On top of that, certain rewards can currently "be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions," when that's clearly not supposed to be possible. Again, expect fixes for all of these by Monday.

You can check out the full list of planned changes here , but it's worth noting that certain fixes seemingly won't be ready in time for the 1.000.05.00 patch. In a separate section of bugs not included in the list of "issues planned to be addressed in the next update," Capcom mentions the network error you might get after using an SOS Flare immediately after a quest begins, as well as a problem where "Palico's attacks with blunt weapons do not inflict stun and exhaust damages."

Obviously, there are more fixes to come – it remains to be seen if any further improvements can be made to the game's performance on PC, however, which many players have been struggling with .

