Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior

News
By
published

Patch 1.000.05.00 is set to roll out on March 10

Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

Heads up, hunters, a new Monster Hunter Wilds patch is on the way, and it's set to iron out another progression-blocking issue, crashes, and much more.

Capcom announced the upcoming patch – 1.000.05.00 – today, but it's not set to go live until March 10. Notably, it'll fix an "issue wherein Main Mission: Chapter 5-1 'Omens' cannot be progressed. "The action RPG's previous patch already took aim at a number of progress-blocking bugs, but it seems this current one slipped through the cracks.

Elsewhere, we've got some incoming improvements to the game's stability, with an "issue which may cause crashes or some monsters to act strangely under certain situations," as well as one "which may cause the game to forcefully shut down when starting a game with saved data that encountered a force quit" both set to be fixed.

Speaking of monsters acting weird, there's currently a bug that sees monster parts inexplicably transform into parts from different monsters when they're cut off. This should also be sorted out in the next patch, and the large wyvern Gravios – who currently "does not gain resistance to flinches" after its parts are broken – will also be adjusted.

There are plenty more bugs on Capcom's radar. The Palico support move, Attract Vigorwasps, could cause your hunter to "become unresponsive to some controls," for example, and you might currently find that using Equipment Loadout sometimes causes decorations to disappear from your weapons, as well as "Bowgun Customization being reverted back to default, and Kinsects reverting to the initial rarity." On top of that, certain rewards can currently "be obtained repeatedly under certain conditions," when that's clearly not supposed to be possible. Again, expect fixes for all of these by Monday.

You can check out the full list of planned changes here, but it's worth noting that certain fixes seemingly won't be ready in time for the 1.000.05.00 patch. In a separate section of bugs not included in the list of "issues planned to be addressed in the next update," Capcom mentions the network error you might get after using an SOS Flare immediately after a quest begins, as well as a problem where "Palico's attacks with blunt weapons do not inflict stun and exhaust damages."

Obviously, there are more fixes to come – it remains to be seen if any further improvements can be made to the game's performance on PC, however, which many players have been struggling with.

In our Monster Hunter Wilds review, we called the action RPG the "new peak of the series" – if you're diving in yourself, be sure to get yourself equipped with the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons.

See more PS5 News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds
New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals
Monster Hunter Wilds
As players worry Monster Hunter Wilds is too easy, Capcom is already gassing up "a new level of challenge" coming in the first free update
A Monster Hunter Wilds NPC that&#039;s entirely polygonal.
Monster Hunter Wilds' nightmarish low-poly bug is back for its second beta, but don't be too surprised - Capcom said improvements wouldn't show until launch
Using a Heavy Bowgun in Monster Hunter Wilds on a group of Doshaguma
Monster Hunter Wilds roadmap and all upcoming content
Monster Hunter Wilds Mizutsune in moonlight
Monster Hunter Wilds has already revealed its first free update, and it's adding one of my all-time favorite monsters this spring
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds PC players claim that fixing a random typo in the game's files actually helps its poor performance issues
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac locations
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot shows a character and their Palico looking towards the camera.
Monster Hunter Wilds' motion capture actors look like they have one of the best jobs ever, because yes, there are actual humans behind those monster and Palico animations
Latest in News
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction, the new game from the It Takes Two devs, launches to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is the highest rated game on Metacritic this year
A Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico

Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds

Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.

"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
See more latest
Most Popular
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
"What the f*** is this?": Split Fiction's Josef Fares shuts down players upset by the game's two female protagonists
A Gundam from Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX
The Evangelion studio's Gundam anime finally gets a release date and streaming home
The two characters in Split Fiction holding their hands up in surrender in a futuristic city
Split Fiction, the new game from the It Takes Two devs, launches to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews on Steam and is the highest rated game on Metacritic this year
Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher in Reacher season 3
Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to play Batman so bad, he says "you wouldn't even have to pay me"
ben starr dressed in harequinn makeup chomping down on a banana
Balatro's first few hours generated over $600,000, "far more money" than the roguelike's creator had ever made: "It is the most surreal day of my life"
Daredevil: Born Again
After a comics Easter egg was spotted, Daredevil: Born Again fans now think that [SPOILER] is secretly alive
Screenshots from the Hero Forge custom dice designer Kickstarter campaign
Hero Forge custom dice Kickstarter is live, and will let you design your own additions to the asset catalog
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction and It Takes Two director still hates microtransactions: "I think it's a huge problem and it's stopping our industry from a creative perspective"
Mass Effect 3
BioWare lead proves he's onto us while celebrating Mass Effect 3's birthday, clarifying that's all he's doing so that "nobody can say I purposefully teased them"
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho explains his new sci-fi film Mickey 17's surprise end title card: "It's a coming-of-age-story"