New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals

Monster Hunter Wilds adds fixes to a long list of known bugs in patch 1.000.04.00, but one that causes a network error when you fire an SOS Flare still persists.

Just like the SOS Beacon in Helldivers 2 , the SOS Flare in Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to call for reinforcements when you're out on a hunt. If you do it right after a quest begins, though, you could be met with a network error, so hold off for a while or just don't use them at all if you want to play it safe. There are plenty of other co-op games you can play in the meantime.

Fortunately, there are a lot of progress-blocking bugs that have been fixed, as noted by the Monster Hunter status updates Twitter page. When you're on your way to Azuz during chapter 2-1, Toward Fervent Fields, you shouldn't fall through the map anymore. In chapter 5-2, A World Turned Upside Down, all the NPCs that should appear, will appear.

The Monster Field guide can now be accessed no problem, and you'll also be able to grill a meal and access the ingredient center when the appropriate criteria have been met.

Other fixes ensure weapons are acting as they should be. Weapon Equipment Skills shouldn't mistakenly activate when you're using a mantle, you won't freeze when doing an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive's Descending Slash, and your lance's Power Guard should trigger correctly too.

Hot fix patch Ver.1.000.04.00 is now live on all platforms, addressing the issue with the Ingredient Center, Grill a Meal, story progression in Chapter 5-2 "A World Turned Upside Down" and some bugs.Please make sure to restart the game and update to the latest version before…March 4, 2025

You can read the full patch notes right here . The update is available now, but just remember to close the game to install the fix and then restart it to apply it correctly.

Luckily, these issues don't seem to have affected how popular the game is. Monster Hunter Wilds has sold eight million copies in just three days – that's a new Capcom record.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review to find out why the action RPG is "the new peak" of the series, as well as our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons to get you started in the latest installment.