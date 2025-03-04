New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals
A solid hotfix
Monster Hunter Wilds adds fixes to a long list of known bugs in patch 1.000.04.00, but one that causes a network error when you fire an SOS Flare still persists.
Just like the SOS Beacon in Helldivers 2, the SOS Flare in Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to call for reinforcements when you're out on a hunt. If you do it right after a quest begins, though, you could be met with a network error, so hold off for a while or just don't use them at all if you want to play it safe. There are plenty of other co-op games you can play in the meantime.
Fortunately, there are a lot of progress-blocking bugs that have been fixed, as noted by the Monster Hunter status updates Twitter page. When you're on your way to Azuz during chapter 2-1, Toward Fervent Fields, you shouldn't fall through the map anymore. In chapter 5-2, A World Turned Upside Down, all the NPCs that should appear, will appear.
- Monster Hunter Wilds' nightmarish low-poly bug is back for its second beta, but don't be too surprised - Capcom said improvements wouldn't show until launch
- Monster Hunter Wilds devs "have polished our game as much as possible," producer says, which might not be very reassuring for the PC players experiencing performance issues
The Monster Field guide can now be accessed no problem, and you'll also be able to grill a meal and access the ingredient center when the appropriate criteria have been met.
Other fixes ensure weapons are acting as they should be. Weapon Equipment Skills shouldn't mistakenly activate when you're using a mantle, you won't freeze when doing an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive's Descending Slash, and your lance's Power Guard should trigger correctly too.
Hot fix patch Ver.1.000.04.00 is now live on all platforms, addressing the issue with the Ingredient Center, Grill a Meal, story progression in Chapter 5-2 "A World Turned Upside Down" and some bugs.Please make sure to restart the game and update to the latest version before…March 4, 2025
You can read the full patch notes right here. The update is available now, but just remember to close the game to install the fix and then restart it to apply it correctly.
Luckily, these issues don't seem to have affected how popular the game is. Monster Hunter Wilds has sold eight million copies in just three days – that's a new Capcom record.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review to find out why the action RPG is "the new peak" of the series, as well as our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons to get you started in the latest installment.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar location
Monster Hunter Wilds breaks a Capcom record as the action RPG passes 8 million sales in 3 days, "the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company's history"