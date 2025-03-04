New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals

News
By
published

A solid hotfix

Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds adds fixes to a long list of known bugs in patch 1.000.04.00, but one that causes a network error when you fire an SOS Flare still persists.

Just like the SOS Beacon in Helldivers 2, the SOS Flare in Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to call for reinforcements when you're out on a hunt. If you do it right after a quest begins, though, you could be met with a network error, so hold off for a while or just don't use them at all if you want to play it safe. There are plenty of other co-op games you can play in the meantime.

Fortunately, there are a lot of progress-blocking bugs that have been fixed, as noted by the Monster Hunter status updates Twitter page. When you're on your way to Azuz during chapter 2-1, Toward Fervent Fields, you shouldn't fall through the map anymore. In chapter 5-2, A World Turned Upside Down, all the NPCs that should appear, will appear.

The Monster Field guide can now be accessed no problem, and you'll also be able to grill a meal and access the ingredient center when the appropriate criteria have been met.

Other fixes ensure weapons are acting as they should be. Weapon Equipment Skills shouldn't mistakenly activate when you're using a mantle, you won't freeze when doing an Offset Attack with the Insect Glaive's Descending Slash, and your lance's Power Guard should trigger correctly too.

You can read the full patch notes right here. The update is available now, but just remember to close the game to install the fix and then restart it to apply it correctly.

Luckily, these issues don't seem to have affected how popular the game is. Monster Hunter Wilds has sold eight million copies in just three days – that's a new Capcom record.

Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Wilds review to find out why the action RPG is "the new peak" of the series, as well as our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons to get you started in the latest installment.

See more PC Gaming News
Issy van der Velde
Issy van der Velde
Contributor

I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A Monster Hunter Wilds NPC that&#039;s entirely polygonal.
Monster Hunter Wilds' nightmarish low-poly bug is back for its second beta, but don't be too surprised - Capcom said improvements wouldn't show until launch
The hunter faces down The White Wraith, an Arkveld, in a grassy plain in Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds devs "have polished our game as much as possible," producer says, which might not be very reassuring for the PC players experiencing performance issues
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds PC players claim that fixing a random typo in the game's files actually helps its poor performance issues
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
Monster Hunter Wilds
As players worry Monster Hunter Wilds is too easy, Capcom is already gassing up "a new level of challenge" coming in the first free update
Monster Hunter Wilds beta low poly bug
Monster Hunter Wilds devs know players love the beta's buggy origami monsters: "It was a nice thing to see that people were enjoying it in a way that they were having fun"
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds
New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals
Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar
Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar location
Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle
Monster Hunter Wilds Rime Beetle location
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds breaks a Capcom record as the action RPG passes 8 million sales in 3 days, "the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company's history"
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
"Thank you, Monster Hunter": Japanese restaurant's sales jump after Monster Hunter Wilds gives millions of players a hankering for stretchy cheese
Monster Hunter Wilds
I've played Monster Hunter Wilds for almost 60 hours and somehow missed this game-changing gathering tip
Latest in News
The King is Watching
This roguelike city-builder casts you as a benevolent Lord of the Rings villain, and its Steam Next Fest demo accidentally consumed my entire evening
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie
Spider-Man: No Way Home
This is why fans think Spider-Man will become the MCU's most important character after Avengers: Doomsday
Monster Hunter Wilds
New Monster Hunter Wilds patch fixes a bunch of progress-blocking bugs, but there's still a network error bug playing havoc with SOS signals
3d beans doing tasks with one of them dead
The Among Us 3D demo did so well that you can still download it even though Steam Next Fest has ended
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar

Monster Hunter Wilds Sandstar location
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds breaks a Capcom record as the action RPG passes 8 million sales in 3 days, "the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company's history"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe

I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
The King is Watching
This roguelike city-builder casts you as a benevolent Lord of the Rings villain, and its Steam Next Fest demo accidentally consumed my entire evening
Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich in In the Lost Lands
After the successes of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, Dave Bautista and Milla Jovovich talk pressures of starring in the first George R.R. Martin movie
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
Spider-Man: No Way Home
This is why fans think Spider-Man will become the MCU's most important character after Avengers: Doomsday
The Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
New look at Alien: Earth has fans theorizing over whether they can hear a Predator in the background
Invincible season 3
First look at the legendary Invincible War in Invincible season 3 promises a comic-accurate adaptation of a fan-favorite storyline
Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
This year's Best Actor Oscars speech broke a record that was over 80 years old
3d beans doing tasks with one of them dead
The Among Us 3D demo did so well that you can still download it even though Steam Next Fest has ended
D&amp;D character sheet and cards from Heroes of the Borderlands box set
The new D&D Starter Set may be the first one I've been excited about in years