Monster Hunter Wilds breaks a Capcom record as the action RPG passes 8 million sales in 3 days, "the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company's history"

Capcom puts this down to "continuous global initiatives" like the open beta tests

Monster Hunter Wilds
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds' enormous success continues, as Capcom has now announced that the game hit eight million sales in record time for the company.

Capcom's new action RPG launched across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Friday, and it was immediately obvious that it was a hit based on its Steam stats. It took just hours for it to surpass one million concurrent players, and within the same day it managed to surpass the likes of Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 to hit the fifth highest concurrent player peak of all time on Steam. Now though, Capcom has confirmed that it took just three days for Monster Hunter Wilds to hit eight million sales.

Not only are these figures impressive, but this is "the fastest a title has reached this milestone in the company’s history," Capcom says. The company puts this down to "continuous global initiatives" like showing the game off at "global video game events" (such as Gamescom) and having open beta tests for players to give the action RPG a go. That's all relevant, of course, but we can't forget the fact that the game is just really dang good – in our Monster Hunter Wilds review, we said it has "the best combat and narrative" in the series' history, helping cement it as "the new peak of Monster Hunter."

Unfortunately, it's not all been smooth sailing for the game. The PC version specifically has generated numerous complaints from players due to performance issues, leading to a "Mixed" rating on Steam. The game's producer Ryozo Tsujimoto has stated that the devs have "polished our game as much as possible," but here's hoping some further optimization could be on the way for those struggling to get the action RPG to run smoothly.

Be sure to check out our guide to the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons and our Monster Hunter Wilds beginner's guide for some tips to get you started in the latest installment.

