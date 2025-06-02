Stellar Blade already has mods thanks to its Steam demo, and you simply won't believe this: the top 3 are all nude mods

Stellar Blade put out a slick little PC demo ahead of its impending Steam launch on June 11, and this has given modders a jump-start on something we all saw coming a mile away: nude mods.

I won't be embedding any media or linking to these mods for obvious reasons, but consider this your NSFW warning anyway.

At the time of writing, the top three mods for Stellar Blade on Nexus Mods are: "Nude Innersuit," "Eve Skinsuit SemiNude," and "EVE_09_lucency," which is basically just the aforementioned semi-nude mod in a trench coat. These mods do exactly what you'd expect. If you don't see them listed on the main directory, that's because you have to log in to view them as they're all flagged as Adult.

The newest mods, uploaded while I was writing the paragraphs you're about to read, are also Adult mods, and it doesn't get any more obvious than "Eve with no Clothes on."

In fairness, there are only a couple dozen mods available for the game right now. It is, after all, not fully out on PC yet. This is mostly just modders riffing on the contents of the demo and extrapolating that for the full game. One mod even specifies that it's simply a "test for the demo."

Just below this nude trio, you'll find mods for typical PC gaming stuff like anti-stutter and shader optimization. While the full game isn't available, it's worth noting that the demo has reviewed very well on Steam, with many players praising its silky performance. These visual mods seem like a cherry on top, and nowhere near a necessity.

There are also some new outfits for protagonist Eve that aren't her birthday suit, and this, I think, is where some of the best Stellar Blade mods will be found in the long run. Assuming you are looking for it, there is only ever one birthday suit, but fashion is limitless. Some outfits are already pretty nice. Here's Eve in a sweater. Someone also had the idea of removing Eve entirely and replacing her with Goromi from Yakuza. A bold recasting for a badass but forgettable hero. I like it.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, the nude mods have significantly more downloads and interaction on Nexus Mods, and I don't know if that trend is going to change very much when the full game is out and folks really go wild.

This is, of course, the least surprising thing that has ever happened. As soon as the PC version of Stellar Blade was confirmed, I saw countless folks predict that the mods would be unhinged. Which, let's be honest, isn't exactly stunning prophecy. I'd have better odds betting against where the sun will rise tomorrow.

Stellar Blade dev's game reveal sparks AI art accusations, sounds like its own take on Genshin Impact, and surprises nobody with art so horny I can't show you the whole thing here.