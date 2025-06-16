Stellar Blade's huge PC launch rakes in 1 million sales in just 3 days, taking the action RPG across the 3 million sales mark as its Steam player peak continues to reach new heights
The new Chinese dub reportedly caused a surge in sales from players in China
Stellar Blade's PC launch has been extremely successful, with 1 million copies sold on PC in just three days, boosting the overall sales of the game to 3 million across PS5 and PC.
Stellar Blade launched on PC last week and near-instantly became the most popular release from PlayStation Studios on Steam when it comes to single-player titles. The game also has an extremely active modding community and was high in the Steam Top Sellers list before it even released, so it's not exactly surprising to hear it's done incredibly well on PC.
Korean outlet Ruliweb has now reported (translated via Genki_JPN and machine translation) that ShiftUp's Soulslike (Soulslite? It's not quite a Souls but not quite a hack and slash either) sold over 1 million copies on PC within the first three days, which has pushed the game past 3 million copies sold across both platforms.
Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad responded to Genki and noted that a majority of Stellar Blade's PC success likely came from players in China. He notes that the PC version comes with a Chinese dub (which wasn't present in the PS5 version at launch), and that due to regional pricing, the game comes out at around $38 as opposed to the $60 in the US.
Thankfully, ShiftUp's success has been a positive for the studio, with the developers of the game being gifted a PS5 Pro and a massive bonus earlier this year. The studio has also confirmed that it's aiming to get Stellar Blade 2 out before 2027. Even as someone who didn't really vibe with the game, it's great to see a new IP blowing up like this.
