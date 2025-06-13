Ex-PlayStation boss says Stellar Blade's combat is what's made it so successful, but the 95 "adult" mods on Nexus tell a different story
We know what you really want
Stellar Blade's PC launch has been nothing short of, well, stellar. It's smashed every single-player PlayStation concurrent player record on Steam and has rave reviews to boot. Former Sony Interactive Entertainment president Shuhei Yoshida thinks it's the combat that has people clamoring to play, but all the sexy mods suggest a different motivation.
Yoshida says that he believes it's the challenging soulslike combat of Stellar Blade that's caused its success, in an interview with Game Watch (translated by Automaton). He also states that the technical aspects, graphics, and character designs are great, but it's the combat that's done the heavy lifting here.
Yoshida played a demo of the game back when it was still in development, and he loved the combat so much that he offered Shift Up an exclusivity deal with PlayStation.
While many have praised the game's combat – I found it to be a little lacking compared to other top soulslikes, but still thought the boss fights were visually very spectacular – Nexus Mods offers some insight into what PC players are really getting up to with Eve.
At the time of writing, of the 231 mods on the site, 95 are marked as being "Adult." That's 15 more than yesterday. The most-downloaded mod by far is the "Eve with no clothes on (original proportions)" one. Not just the most-downloaded adult mod, but the top dog out of all 231, with just over 68,500 downloads.
One of the other top mods, named "Eve Bigger Natural," simply has the description "Yes, another nude Eve." So, the community knows what it's about. What Stellar Blade mods have you installed, huh?
Eve isn't the first character developer Shift Up has made that's attracted the attention of a lot of horned-up gamers. Its previous venture, Goddess of Victory: Nikke, also has scantily clad women. Nier creator Yoko Taro actually joked that he regrets doing a collaboration with the game because now, "many Nier cosplayers – especially those in more revealing outfits – started switching over to Nikke cosplay and stopped cosplaying Nier characters."
