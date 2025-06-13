Sony is "really thoughtful" about bringing PlayStation franchises like God of War and The Last of Us off console, and PS5 games going to PC is a matter of "if", not when

During Sony's game and network services segment fireside chat – it's going to need to work on that name – Sony Interactive Entertainment studio business group CEO Hermen Hulst says PS5 exclusives coming to PC isn't a matter of when, but if. And he really emphasized the if.

"We're continuously exploring new ways for players to interact with their franchises," Hulst says during the talk . "It's important to realize that we're really thoughtful about bringing our franchises off console to reach new audiences, and that we're taking a very measured, very deliberate approach in doing that."

So if you thought Sony was just seeing dollar signs and throwing Stellar Blade on PC without a plan, Hulst says otherwise. Sony will be seeing dollar signs now though, because Stellar Blade is the best single-player PlayStation launch on Steam .

Former Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida previously said porting PlayStation games to PC is "almost like printing money" and was pushing the company to do it before it was popular internally. He cited reaching players in regions where consoles weren't popular as one reason to do it.

"Particularly on the single-player side, our tentpole titles, they're such a point of differentiation for the PlayStation console," Hulst continues in the latest fireside chat, citing PlayStation's long legacy as the home of top-tier exclusives. "They're real showcases of the performance, of the quality of the hardware, so we want to ensure that players get the best experience from these titles. We're very thoughtful about how and if we bring these titles to other platforms."

A lot of PlayStation's prestige games like Ghost of Tsushima or God of War launch on PC with ultra widescreen support , supporting what Hulst is saying about wanting to be able to give PC players a strong impression of PlayStation's games. One thing gamers are praising so heavily with Stellar Blade is just how well optimized it is .

So, don't expect the next big PS5 game to launch on PC just because it's popular on console. But don't count it out entirely, either.

