PlayStation PC ports started happening because Sony studios asked for it, Cory Barlog says

The recent surge of PlayStation games arriving on PC is thanks in large part to their creators asking Sony to make it happen, according to Cory Barlog.

The director of God of War spoke with Game Informer about the process of bringing God of War to PC four years after it first arrived on PS4. The interview touched on the topics of potentially making changes to the game's content for this new release - which the developers quickly decided against - and how playing at 60 frames per second and ultra-widescreen can help you still get your butt kicked by valkyries. Then GI asked about what made Sony decide to start expanding its presence on PC after all these years of console exclusivity.

"I think it was the collective of studios all over saying this is a really good idea. We should be looking into this," Barlog explained. "Eventually, I think it reached that tipping point. When we had sent so many suggestion box suggestions that they were like, 'I’m tired of hearing all this. Fine, we’ll do this.' It’s a process. We’re still figuring it out as a company and as individual studios how to do this and what the process and strategy will be."

Sony's sharp turn into PC ports for first-party games began several years after God of War was released, which leads to the next question of whether this will mean a shorter wait for God of War: Ragnarok to make the same leap. Barlog admitted he has "no idea" whether that will be the case.

"Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, 'Okay, is this the best thing?' And we’ll gauge how it does. Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again? But at the end of the day, ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision."

God of War tips | Best God of War armor | God of War Jotnar Shrine locations | God of War Nornir chests guide | How to beat the God of War Valkyries | How to get the God of War Valkyrie armor | God of War treasure maps | God of War Niflheim tips | God of War Muspelheim tips | God of War Eyes of Odin guide | God of War artefact guide | God of War ending | God of War secret ending | God of War secrets