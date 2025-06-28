Stardew Valley's ConcernedApe reportedly says he could "possibly" step in to save cancelled Minecraft-like Hytale, but he'd need to know "why it failed" first

Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has reportedly said that he could "possibly" invest to save Hytale, the viral blocky adventure game that spent years in development before getting cancelled this past week, but he'd need more information first.

In case you missed it, Hytale was the hugely promising survival game inspired by Minecraft that courted well over 61 million trailer views in six years. It was so hyped up that Riot Games (of League of Legends fame) even bought the rights to the game and the developer Hypixel Studios, before shutting both down this week because the team "couldn't bring Hytale to life in a way that truly delivered on its promise."

Fast forward and another major indie developer has toyed with the possibility of reviving it. Content creator Myne recently posted a screenshot from their Discord server, showing an exchange with Stardew Valley's creator. When asked about whether he'd ever invest money to save Hytale from its doomed fate, Barone apparently said "possibly."

ConcernedApe, the creator of Stardew Valley if he would #SaveHytale pic.twitter.com/c8CQTPzoU5June 27, 2025

But before dropping the millions of dollars that a revival would inevitably need, Barone would first "have to hear more about what the plan is, why it failed initially (behind the scenes), etc."

He's not the only one considering saving it somehow, either. Original Hypixel Studios founder Simon Collins-Laflamme, who was no longer involved with the studio by the time of its demise, also maybe-jokingly suggested a $25-million buy-back from Riot Games. "No kickstarter, just raw passion, high pressure and high risk taking."

