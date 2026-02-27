In the beginning, there was a barn. Stardew Valley has seen many updates since the farming sim debuted on PC in 2016, with 1.6 being its biggest to date and 1.7 a promise to be fulfilled sometime in the distant future. ConcernedApe plans on feeding us until the end of time at this rate, and the possibilities are endless. Over the years we've seen the game expand to an entirely new island, add a racoon family, grant us the privilege of being able to drink mayonnaise, and even multiplayer functionality as of 2018. With multiplayer in particular, Stardew Valley became something truly unexpected: a way for those in long-distance relationships to connect.

Being one of the most popular games of all time with over 50 million copies sold — no biggie – the chances of two gamers in love having a copy in their respective libraries are pretty high. This was true for two of my best friends, Sam and Gabi.

Stable-izing

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Three years ago, Sam asked if I knew a good casual game he'd enjoy. Of course, I recommended Stardew Valley, knowing it would be the ideal pace for him. He took to it immediately, and I took pride in being correct in my assumption. What I didn't expect, however, was that he would then introduce it to our mutual friend, Gabi, and that they'd start a farm together. Despite living thousands of miles apart – Gabi in Brazil, and Sam moving between states in the U.S. – they grew unexpectedly close.

"I remember teaching Gabi how to use an axe and then a week later she had more hours logged than me," Sam tells me – unsurprising, as the other great love story here may as well be between Gabi and Stardew Valley itself.

"It is a nice way to spend time together but it was our main way to get to know each other deeper. I fell in love with Gabi while playing Stardew," adds Sam. A recommendation about a game I'd loved for years resulting in two of my best friends falling in love is an outcome I don't think anyone could have anticipated. It definitely wasn't the intention of the Harvest Moon-inspired farming simulator; hell, most people romance NPC villagers in the game itself.

"We romanced each other on our own farm [...] When Sam proposed in game he surprised me when I was getting back from a day in the mines with a heart-shaped pattern dug on the ground. After that, Sam married me on my solo farm," Gabi says. Although, she admits that she had been married to – and subsequently divorced from – Haley, Stardew Valley’s resident mean girl with a photography hobby.

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

Others never married outside of their one true love. Eileen and Logan, a couple from Arizona and Texas respectively, never romanced NPCs. Logan introduced the game to Eileen during their three years spent in a long-distance relationship, and as the two remained committed to each other in-game as well, I ask how it brought them closer together.



"We think it was just a nice way to spend time together while apart," Eileen explains, stating that their favorite part was "[...] being able to share this cute little world together and bonding over our love of video games!"

Home and hearth

(Image credit: ConcernedApe)

They can enjoy each other's company while playing games together and separately – though never far apart.

But while Stardew Valley provides a space for long-distance partners to bond, it’s not always about two people playing it together. Anthony and Michelle met through the streaming community, with Anthony residing in New York and Michelle in California.



"One of my favorite things to do was watch her stream the game on Discord and show me the progress of her farm and learn about the mods that she would use for the game," shares Anthony. "Stardew most definitely brought us closer together and honestly at times made this distance feel non-existent."

As someone who isn't great at co-op games, and often finds themself far too frustrated with friends who are just trying to have fun, I was curious as to how that may factor into playing with a romantic partner. Different playing styles can clash greatly and make or break the ability to work together within the virtual world, after all.

"[I] handled the aesthetics and Logan focused on fishing and mining," Eileen says when asked how they found synergy within the game. It's a very sensible and domestic approach which leans heavily into the casual aspect of what can be quite a grindy game.