How well do you know Stardew Valley?

Stardew Valley has officially been around for a decade now and has fully cemented its place in gaming history as one of the best of all time. It's a giant in the cozy game space, revitalised the farming genre, and is as packed with personality as it is with Junimos.

Chances are, if you clicked on this quiz, then you know all about the joy that is ConcernedApe's game. You likely have hundreds of hours, multiple saves with different farms and enough cash in your pocket to even rival the Joja Corporation at this point. But even experts like a bit of a challenge, so we've put together a tricky trivia quiz that will test your skills as much as a Skull Cavern dive does on a bad luck day.

If you need time to prepare your Stardew Valley Knowledge before you take a crack at our 25 questions below, you can browse the GamesRadar+ quiz collection page for more themed quizzes. But if you are ready to show off your Pelican know-how, scroll on and let us know how you did in the comments section!