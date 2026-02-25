Stardew Valley creator announces 10-year anniversary video airing tomorrow with "pre-release footage" and "new 1.7 marriage candidates," reminds fans they "never" pay for updates

Pack your bags, we're going back to the Valley – Stardew Valley creator Eric "Concerned Ape" Barone is preparing a gift for us on the cozy farming sim's 10-year anniversary. On February 26 at 2pm ET/11am PT, the developer will release a commemorative YouTube video that discloses mores details about the upcoming 1.7 update and its two new marriage candidates.

That's great, because currently, we have approximately zero details. Barone teased the new marriage options' existence earlier this month, though he didn't give any more substantial hints about who they are, or how handy they might be with your fishing rod. Now, Barone is following through on his previous commitment to spilling the beans during Stardew Valley's anniversary celebration, writing in an announcement on Twitter that, "in the [to-be-released commemorative video] video, I comment on some pre-release footage, and reveal the 2 new 1.7 marriage candidates at the end.

