It's only taken Stardew Valley fans 15 hours to dub new marriage candidate Clint as Pelican Town's least eligible bachelor: "I've been robbed of the wizard"

While working on Stardew Valley and its 1.7 update, creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone chose to give us a sneak peek at the farming sim's two new marriage candidates – but not everyone is exactly thrilled by one of the choices.

Prior to ConcernedApe's big reveal, speculations were all over the place. From Sandy (which folks actually guessed correctly, much to my own delight as a certified Calico Desert stan) to a post-divorce Demetrius and Robin, there was no shortage of amusing fan theories to sift through – but, ultimately, only two would reign supreme as the 1.7 marriage candidates… and those two were Sandy and, ugh, Clint.

Yeah, that same annoying, creepy Clint who is obsessed with finally getting Emily's attention. Unsurprisingly, fans are reacting to the news (it's me, I'm fans) by absolutely roasting the unpopular blacksmith. In fact, they're already planning how they're going to leave him to the wolves.



One person hilariously writes in a post, "You have to be fucking sick and twisted to marry that man." A commenter jokes, "I've been robbed of the wizard."

I will marry clint lower him to 0 hearts, divorce him and then mod him out of the game so he can die without ever knowing what true love and affection feels like https://t.co/SShtLfslqwFebruary 26, 2026

In a direct reply to ConcernedApe's own announcement of the two new marriage options, a player leaves what might just be the most cruel comment I've seen – and I love it. "I will marry Clint, lower him to 0 hearts, divorce him, and then mod him out of the game so he can die without ever knowing what true love and affection feel like." Another person simply asks, "Who on Earth would marry Clint?"

There's a plethora of similarly funny thoughts on the (evidently not-so-beloved) new groom over on Reddit, too, where somebody writes on Clint, "He's gonna leave shit in the toilet." I could definitely see that.



The hatred is so out of control for the blacksmith, though, that it's prompted a "justice for Clint" post – the only one of these I don't personally agree with, because literally anyone else would've been better, in my opinion (the wizard next, please).

Unfortunately for me (and for many distraught fans, apparently), we'll have to just live with Clint. Thankfully, there's at least Sandy to look forward to in the 1.7 update – and, you know, whatever else the big patch might bring our way.

