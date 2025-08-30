"There will be a Stardew Valley 1.7 update": Creator ConcernedApe confirms another update to the immortal life sim hot off a new Haunted Chocolatier tease

Update: On social media, ConcernedApe made it officially official. "Okay, I revealed this at the concert last night and now the cat's out of the bag, so I will confirm for everyone: There will be a Stardew Valley 1.7 update. No release date, no estimate. But it's happening," he wrote.

Original Story: Stardew Valley's massive 1.6 update only came out just last year, but creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has already teased the next one.

Speaking to the crowd at a Stardew Valley: Symphony of Seasons concert, Barone explained that he wasn't sure if he even wanted to make another big update after the sweeping and widely well-received 1.6 content drop. Though, to no one's surprise, the allure of more Stardew Valley drew him back.

"After the [last] update, I was thinking 'I dunno if I'm gonna make another update'", he said on stage. "But I wanted to share something with you tonight. It's kind of a secret… there's gonna be another update." Queue the rapturous applause.

Barone previously said he could see himself making Stardew Valley updates into his 90s: "I don't want to definitively say that the book is ever closed, because I think I will always have a desire to come back and maybe add a thing or two. You know, maybe even 50 years from now, I might add something."

That's no surprise, of course. Stardew Valley is one of the most successful indie games of all time, by any measure, but it's also managed to bring together a community of players online, in concerts, conventions, and more, in a way that few games have.

Still, I certainly wasn't expecting the announcement of another update as the shadow of Haunted Chocolatier looms in the background. Barone announced his next life sim years ago, but recently posted a rare and welcome update, confirming that his most memorable mini-game, farming, will also show up in Haunted Chocolatier.

There were no other details about the update or whether it'll be done before Haunted Chocolatier.

